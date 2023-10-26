Нови прозрения за Уран: Инфрачервеното сияние е потвърдено за първи път

University of Leicester astronomers have confirmed the presence of an infrared aurora on the outer planet of Uranus. This groundbreaking discovery could unlock the secrets behind the magnetic fields of planets in our solar system and even shed light on the potential for life on distant worlds. While the ultraviolet aurorae of Uranus have been observed since 1986, this is the first time that the existence of an infrared aurora has been confirmed.

Aurorae are caused by highly energetic charged particles colliding with a planet’s atmosphere along its magnetic field lines. On Earth, these collisions result in the spectacular Northern and Southern Lights. Uranus, being mainly composed of hydrogen and helium, emits light beyond the visible spectrum, including the infrared.

A team of scientists used the Keck II telescope to analyze specific wavelengths of light emitted from Uranus in the infrared spectrum. By studying the emission lines, they were able to determine variations in the brightness of H3+ ions, a charged particle. This variation in brightness served as a thermometer, providing insights into the planet’s atmosphere.

The observations revealed a significant increase in H3+ density in Uranus’s atmosphere, indicating the presence of an infrared aurora. This discovery not only enhances our understanding of the magnetic fields in our solar system but also holds implications for identifying other potentially habitable exoplanets.

Lead author Emma Thomas, a Ph.D. student at the University of Leicester, suggests that the energetic aurora on gas giant planets like Uranus could explain why they are hotter than expected. This theory posits that the aurora generates and pushes heat from the aurora down towards the magnetic equator. By studying Uranus’s aurora, scientists can make predictions about the atmospheres and magnetic fields of similar exoplanets and determine their suitability for life.

The confirmation of an infrared aurora on Uranus marks a new era of aurora investigations on the planet. The results of this study contribute to our knowledge of ice giant auroras, planetary magnetic fields, and even rare phenomena on Earth, such as geomagnetic reversal.

Q: What is an aurora?



An aurora is a natural light display that occurs when charged particles from the sun interact with a planet’s magnetic field and collide with atoms in the atmosphere.

Q: What is an infrared aurora?

An infrared aurora refers to the emission of light beyond the visible spectrum in the infrared wavelengths. It is caused by highly energetic charged particles colliding with a planet’s atmosphere.

Q: Why is the discovery of an infrared aurora on Uranus significant?

The confirmation of an infrared aurora on Uranus provides valuable insights into the planet’s magnetic fields and offers implications for identifying potentially habitable exoplanets.

Q: How was the infrared aurora on Uranus confirmed?

Scientists used the Keck II telescope to analyze specific wavelengths of light emitted from Uranus in the infrared spectrum. By studying the emission lines, they were able to determine variations in the brightness of H3+ ions, indicating the presence of an infrared aurora.

Q: What can we learn from studying Uranus’s aurora?

Studying Uranus’s aurora can help us understand the magnetic fields and atmospheric characteristics of ice giant planets, both within our solar system and beyond. This knowledge contributes to our understanding of exoplanets and their potential for hosting life.