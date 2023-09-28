Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Дебатът за мястото за кацане на Chandrayaan-3 на южния полюс на Луната

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 28, 2023
Дебатът за мястото за кацане на Chandrayaan-3 на южния полюс на Луната

The landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover during its historic mission in August has sparked a debate among top scientists. Ouyang Ziyuan, the “founding father” of China’s lunar exploration program, has disputed India’s claim that the spacecraft touched down near the Moon’s south pole. According to Ouyang, the landing site was within the moon’s southern hemisphere but not in the polar region as previously stated.

Ouyang argued that the definition of the lunar polar region should be between the latitudes of 88.5 and 90 degrees south, considering that the Moon’s tilt is only 1.5 degrees compared to the Earth’s tilt of 23.5 degrees. The Chinese scientist believed that Chandrayaan-3’s landing site was not within this specific polar region.

Supporting Ouyang’s viewpoint, Richard de Grijs, a professor from Macquarie University, stated that the location of Chandrayaan-3’s landing was not within the lunar Antarctic Circle, which is further south than 80 degrees south. Therefore, it can be concluded that the rover landed outside the polar region, although it achieved a higher latitude compared to previous Moon missions.

Contrary to the scientists’ assertions, both the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA referred to the mission as a “lunar south pole landing.” NASA chief Bill Nelson congratulated ISRO for the successful landing, recognizing India as the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the achievement, emphasizing that India had reached the south pole of the Moon, a feat unmatched by any other country. Regardless of the ongoing debate among experts, the Chandrayaan-3 mission stands as a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors.

Определения:
– Lunar polar region: The area on the Moon’s surface located near its poles.
– Antarctic Circle: The imaginary circle on Earth located at a latitude of 66.5 degrees south.

Sources: South China Morning Post (SCMP)

By Габриел Бота

Свързани Post

наука

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander и Pragyan Rover в режим на заспиване, казва шефът на ISRO

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Брайън Мей помага на НАСА да върне проба от астероид обратно на Земята

Септември 29, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Завладяващото изображение на галактиката на Барнард, заснето от JWST

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander и Pragyan Rover в режим на заспиване, казва шефът на ISRO

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Брайън Мей помага на НАСА да върне проба от астероид обратно на Земята

Септември 29, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Завладяващото изображение на галактиката на Барнард, заснето от JWST

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Проучване разкрива въздействието на производството на метан в арктическото езеро върху изменението на климата

Септември 29, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари