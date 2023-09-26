Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Тиоловите лиганди влияят върху сглобяването на метални нанокластери

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 26, 2023
Тиоловите лиганди влияят върху сглобяването на метални нанокластери

Metal nanoclusters, which are tiny crystalline structures containing a few to hundreds of metal atoms, have unique properties that make them promising for various applications. Recently, researchers from Anhui University examined the assembly of gold-silver (Au9Ag6) nanoclusters using two different thiol ligands, SPhpOMe and SPhoMe. The goal was to understand how the specific choice of ligand impacts the synthesis and atomic structure of the nanoclusters.

The team discovered that the nanoclusters formed different higher-order superlattice structures depending on the thiol ligand used. The Au9Ag6-SPhpOMe nanoclusters arranged in an ABAB pattern, while the Au9Ag6-SPhoMe nanoclusters assembled in an ABCDABCD pattern. This difference in structure resulted from the packing of gold and silver atoms within the core of the nanocluster, which was influenced by the ligand used.

Furthermore, the researchers observed that the optical properties of the nanoclusters also varied depending on the ligand. The photoluminescence intensity of Au9Ag6-SPhoMe nanoclusters was greater than that of Au9Ag6-SPhpOMe nanoclusters. This difference in optical properties was attributed to the increased noncovalent binding interactions in the Au9Ag6-SPhoMe nanoclusters.

Understanding the effects of thiol ligands on nanocluster assembly provides valuable insights for designing nanomaterials with customized structures and properties. The researchers hope to apply this knowledge in the future to create nanoclusters with tailored properties for various applications, particularly in the field of optics.

This study emphasizes the importance of atomic precision in nanoscience and highlights the role of ligand engineering in controlling the assembly of nanoclusters. By gaining a better understanding of structure-property correlations, researchers can unlock new possibilities for nanomaterials with enhanced performance.

Source: Peiyao Pan et al, Ligand-correlated crystalline assembly of nanoclusters with atomic precision, Polyoxometalates (2023). DOI: 10.26599/POM.2023.9140035

By Вики Ставропулу

Свързани Post

наука

Японският SLIM лунен апарат засне зловещо изображение на Земята

Септември 27, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Учените вярват, че могат да съживят изчезналия тасманийски тигър с помощта на РНК секвениране

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Индийският Chandrayaan-3 каца близо до южния полюс на Луната, но не и в полярния регион

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Японският SLIM лунен апарат засне зловещо изображение на Земята

Септември 27, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Учените вярват, че могат да съживят изчезналия тасманийски тигър с помощта на РНК секвениране

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Индийският Chandrayaan-3 каца близо до южния полюс на Луната, но не и в полярния регион

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Микропластмаса, открита в облаците, оказва влияние върху климата

Септември 27, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари