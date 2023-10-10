Градски живот

наука

Ново проучване разкрива ефектите от упражненията върху психичното здраве

Мамфо Бреша

Октомври 10, 2023
Ново проучване разкрива ефектите от упражненията върху психичното здраве

A recent study conducted by researchers at a prestigious university has shed light on the positive effects of exercise on mental health. The study, which included a large sample size of over 1,000 participants, found that regular physical activity can significantly improve overall mental well-being.

The researchers defined exercise as any form of physical activity that increases heart rate and promotes the release of endorphins. These activities included walking, running, cycling, swimming, and participating in team sports. The study participants were asked to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

The results of the study showed a strong correlation between exercise and improved mental health outcomes. Participants who engaged in regular exercise reported lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. They also reported higher levels of self-esteem and overall life satisfaction.

Furthermore, the study found that the positive effects of exercise on mental health were not limited to physical fitness levels. Even individuals who did not experience significant weight loss or changes in physical appearance still reported improvements in their mental well-being.

These findings highlight the important role that exercise can play in the management and treatment of mental health conditions. Exercise has long been known to have

