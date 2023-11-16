Очарователно изображение с висока разделителна способност разкрива енигматичното сърце на Млечния път

Photographer Miguel Claro has captured a mesmerizing high-resolution image that unveils the mysterious heart of the Milky Way. Through his lens, Claro presents a breathtaking view of the dark heart of our home galaxy and the radiant gas clouds within that region, commonly known as nebulas. This extraordinary image was taken at the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve in Portugal.

By delicately balancing the interplay of light and cosmic dust, Claro’s photograph not only displays a backdrop brimming with stars but also allows us to discern familiar deep sky objects. Among these astonishing celestial wonders are the Lagoon Nebula (Messier 8) and the Prawn Nebula (IC4628), both of which are easily recognizable. However, there are countless other captivating objects waiting to be discovered within this cosmic tapestry.

In addition to the emission nebulae, where gases emit their own luminance due to their high temperatures, one can also discern the reflection nebula of Trifid M20. Reflection nebulas tantalize the eye with their ethereal beauty, as they are illuminated by the nearby starlight, causing the surrounding dust to become visible.

Moreover, Claro’s image also highlights the presence of a prominent lone star, 3 Sagittarii, within the Sagittarius constellation. Significantly, this star resides in the vicinity of the actual galactic center of the Milky Way galaxy.

To capture this awe-inspiring image, Claro utilized a modified Canon 6D camera equipped with a fixed prime lens of 300mm f/2.8 set to f/3.5. Each panel was exposed for 70 seconds, and a total of six panels were skillfully combined to produce the final large-scale composition.

Miguel Claro, a professional photographer, author, and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, has garnered international recognition for his remarkable astrophotography. As an esteemed European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador, member of The World At Night, and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, Claro masterfully bridges the Earth and the night sky through his captivating “Skyscapes.”

Често задавани въпроси:

Въпрос: Какво представляват мъглявините?

A: Nebulas are vast clouds of gas and dust located in outer space. They often serve as birthplaces of new stars.

Q: What is the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve?

A: The Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, situated in Portugal, is a designated area where light pollution is minimized to facilitate stargazing and astrophotography.

Q: What is a reflection nebula?

A: A reflection nebula is a type of nebula that appears illuminated due to the reflection of nearby stars’ light off surrounding dust particles.

Въпрос: Как е заснето изображението?

A: The image was taken using a modified Canon 6D camera with a fixed prime lens of 300mm f/2.8 set to f/3.5. Multiple panels were combined to create the final image.