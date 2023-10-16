Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Как котките мъркат: Науката зад котешката черта

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 16, 2023
Как котките мъркат: Науката зад котешката черта

Cats have mystified humans for centuries with their ability to produce a deep, soothing purr. Finally, scientists have uncovered the secret behind this feline trait. A study conducted by Dr. Christian Herbst at the University of Vienna in Austria reveals that cats use a technique called “vocal fry” to achieve their soothing purr, similar to how singers like Katy Perry employ it to create low tones.

The study, published in Current Biology, aimed to unravel the mystery of how small animals like domestic cats could produce such deep sounds. Typically, only animals with longer vocal cords, such as elephants, can generate such low frequencies. To investigate this, researchers dissected the voice boxes of eight cats that had been euthanized due to terminal illnesses, with the permission of their owners.

By passing humid air through the cats’ vocal cords, simulating a vocal fry, the researchers observed self-sustained purrs in all of the cats. Furthermore, they discovered fibrous tissue masses in the vocal cords, shedding light on how cats can produce sounds at incredibly low frequencies (20-30 Hz). These frequencies are even lower than the lowest bass sounds produced by human voices.

Interestingly, similar biological mechanisms have been found in roaring cats like lions and tigers. These findings suggest that the vocal fry technique might be a common physiological trait among felines.

Understanding how cats purr not only satisfies our curiosity but also contributes to broader knowledge of animal communication and sound production. Further research in this area may provide insights into the evolution and adaptation of vocalizations in various species.

Източници:
Пазителят - (source article’s title & article’s URL)

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

наука

Космическият телескоп Webb наблюдава кварцови нанокристали в атмосферата на екзопланетата WASP-17 b

Октомври 17, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Въздействието на иновациите на Университета на Колорадо Боулдър върху икономиката

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Проектът PAVER на ESA има за цел да създаде годни за движение повърхности на Луната

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Космическият телескоп Webb наблюдава кварцови нанокристали в атмосферата на екзопланетата WASP-17 b

Октомври 17, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Въздействието на иновациите на Университета на Колорадо Боулдър върху икономиката

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Проектът PAVER на ESA има за цел да създаде годни за движение повърхности на Луната

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Ефектите от удвоените нива на кислород върху живите същества: Очарователен сценарий

Октомври 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари