Откриването на свръхпроводимостта: Уроци от Хайке Камерлинг Оннес

On April 8, 1911, Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes made a groundbreaking discovery that would later be credited as the discovery of superconductivity. He scribbled a note in his kitchen notebook stating “near enough null,” referring to the electrical resistance he had measured during an experiment. This discovery opened up a world of potential scientific applications, including MRI machines and particle accelerators.

Superconductivity is a rare quantum effect that allows electrical currents to flow without resistance in superconducting wires. For superconductors to work, they need to be cooled to ultra-low temperatures. Onnes cooled helium to near absolute zero temperature, which set the stage for his unexpected discovery of superconductivity.

Onnes built the leading low-temperature physics laboratory in the world and began studying the electrical conductivity of metals at these cold temperatures. He started with mercury and measured its electrical resistance. On April 8, 1911, his team transferred liquid helium into a measurement cryostat and measured the electrical resistance of a mercury wire. It was during this experiment that he wrote the note “near enough null” indicating that the wire was conducting electricity without any measurable resistance.

However, scientists couldn’t accept this note as sufficient proof of a new discovery. Onnes’ team performed more experiments over the course of several months before presenting their results at the first Solvay Conference. On October 26, 1911, they captured the sudden rise in resistance, providing more evidence of superconductivity. It took three more years of work before Onnes had irrefutable evidence of zero resistance and superconductivity.

Since Onnes’ discovery, researchers have continued to explore superconductivity at low temperatures. However, the challenge lies in making superconductors practical by finding materials that exhibit superconductivity at higher temperatures. Researchers like K. Alex Müller and J. Georg Bednorz discovered superconductivity in metal oxides like lanthanum-barium-copper oxide (LBCO) in 1986, observing superconductivity at -397 degrees Fahrenheit (-238 degrees Celsius).

The discovery of superconductivity by Onnes and subsequent research has paved the way for advancements in various fields. Scientists continue to search for new superconductors that could one day operate at room temperature, opening up even more possibilities for applications in technology and physics.

