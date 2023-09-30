Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Акредитацията на медиите вече е отворена за търговската мисия на SpaceX за снабдяване на Международната космическа станция

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 30, 2023
Акредитацията на медиите вече е отворена за търговската мисия на SpaceX за снабдяване на Международната космическа станция

Media accreditation is now open for SpaceX’s upcoming commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, scheduled for November 1, involves the launch of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft on the Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Interested US citizens can apply for media accreditation by submitting their requests online via the NASA media accreditation website. The deadline for applications is October 18. Once approved, credentialed media will receive a confirmation email. For any questions or special logistical needs, contact [email protected] For general inquiries, reach out to Kennedy’s newsroom at 321-867-2468.

During this resupply mission, the Dragon spacecraft will carry various scientific investigations, food, supplies, and equipment for the ISS crew. One notable research project will study atmospheric gravity waves and their impact on energy flow through Earth’s upper atmosphere and space. Another experiment will test high-rate laser communications between the space station and Earth, completing NASA’s two-way laser relay system.

The European Space Agency (ESA) will also participate in the mission with investigations such as Aquamembrane-3, which tests water filtration using natural proteins, and Plant Habitat-06, which evaluates the effects of spaceflight on plant defense responses.

These commercial resupply missions are vital for NASA’s ability to conduct research onboard the ISS. They contribute to advancements in technologies, medical treatments, and products that improve life on Earth. The International Space Station National Laboratory allows not only NASA but also other US government agencies, private industry, and academic and research institutions to conduct microgravity research.

The ISS, continuously occupied by humans since November 2000, serves as a crucial platform for scientific research and space exploration. It plays a significant role in NASA’s future missions, including the Artemis program’s goal of returning to the Moon and eventually exploring Mars.

For more information on commercial resupply missions, visit NASA’s website.

Източници:
– НАСА

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

Пригответе се за грандиозните слънчеви затъмнения през 2023 и 2024 г

Октомври 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Япония и САЩ връщат проби от астероиди на Земята

Октомври 1, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Най-старата структура в света, построена от човека, открита в Южна Африка

Октомври 1, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Пригответе се за грандиозните слънчеви затъмнения през 2023 и 2024 г

Октомври 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Япония и САЩ връщат проби от астероиди на Земята

Октомври 1, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Най-старата структура в света, построена от човека, открита в Южна Африка

Октомври 1, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

SpaceX успешно проведе статичен тестов огън за Falcon Heavy Rocket

Октомври 1, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари