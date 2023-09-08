SpaceX се подготвя за друго изстрелване на Starlink

SpaceX is gearing up for its next Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral, scheduled for Friday night. The Starlink 6-14 mission will see a Falcon 9 rocket carrying up to 22 internet satellites take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. The primary launch window is set for 7:56 p.m., with backup options available if necessary.

The weather conditions are predicted to be favorable, with a 60% chance of good conditions at the start of the window, increasing to 85% by the end. In the event of a 24-hour delay, the chance improves to 90%. SpaceX plans to recover the first-stage booster, which will be making its seventh flight, on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic.

In terms of launch coverage, SpaceX has announced that it will only be providing updates on its private launches through its official account on the X platform (formerly Twitter). This change comes after the company offered launch coverage of its last mission on Sunday night from Kennedy Space Center on X, just minutes before lift-off.

While SpaceX continues to maintain a high launch rate, it is worth noting that this will be the 47th launch from the Space Coast this year, with almost all of them being conducted by SpaceX. United Launch Alliance (ULA) is set to have only its second launch of the year on Saturday morning with an Atlas V rocket on a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office and Space Force. The other Space Coast launch this year was conducted by Relativity Space in March.

Including launches from its facilities in California, SpaceX is on track to surpass 90 launches for the year. This launch will mark its 63rd orbital flight in 2023, already surpassing the previous record of 61 set in 2022. It is important to note that this count does not include the unsuccessful attempt on April 20 of its Starship and Super Heavy from its Texas test launch facility. However, SpaceX has another stacked Starship waiting for approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for another launch attempt.

– Falcon 9: A two-stage-to-orbit medium-lift launch vehicle developed and manufactured by SpaceX.

– Starlink: SpaceX’s satellite constellation project aiming to provide global broadband coverage.

– Droneship: An autonomous vessel used by SpaceX for landing and recovering rockets at sea.

– United Launch Alliance (ULA): A joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin that provides space launch services.

– Atlas V: A launch vehicle developed by ULA.

– National Reconnaissance Office (NRO): A U.S. government organization responsible for the design, acquisition, launch, and operation of intelligence satellites.

– Space Force: A branch of the United States Armed Forces responsible for space warfare.

