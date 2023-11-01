Изстрелването на нов Cargo Dragon CRS-29 е отложено за окончателна обработка преди изстрелването

NASA and SpaceX have announced a two-day delay for the launch of the Cargo Dragon CRS-29 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch, originally scheduled for November 5, will now take place on November 7 at 9:16 p.m. EST. The additional time will allow for the completion of final pre-launch processing, according to NASA officials.

The Cargo Dragon CRS-29 will be carrying an impressive payload of approximately 6,500 pounds (nearly 3,000 kg) of supplies, research, and hardware to the ISS. This mission holds significant importance, as it includes various scientific experiments and equipment that will contribute to the advancement of space exploration and technologies.

One of the highlights of this mission is the launch of a two-way laser array, which will test high-speed communications in low Earth orbit. NASA aims to enhance communication capabilities and increase speed as part of its Artemis program, which aims to land astronauts on the moon’s surface by 2025 or 2026.

Other experiments aboard the Cargo Dragon CRS-29 include a study of air disturbances in Earth’s atmosphere through a NASA atmospheric waves experiment. There is also a European Space Agency investigation focusing on water recovery on the ISS, as well as an ISS National Lab experiment exploring the impact of mucus lining in the respiratory system on drug delivery.

In addition, heirloom seeds grown by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will be sent to the ISS for a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education opportunity. These initiatives highlight the importance of collaboration between different organizations and communities to further scientific knowledge and inspire future generations.

Once the mission is successfully launched, the Dragon spacecraft will dock with the ISS on November 9 shortly before 12 p.m. EST. This momentous event will be covered live by Space.com, providing viewers with an opportunity to witness this important mission unfold.

