Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Натовареният график на екипажа на Експедиция 69 на борда на Международната космическа станция

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 23, 2023
Натовареният график на екипажа на Експедиция 69 на борда на Международната космическа станция

The crew members of Expedition 69 aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had a productive day on September 22. They were engaged in a variety of tasks, including space gardening, research, suit preparations, and descent training. These activities showcased the collaborative spirit of space missions.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli started her day with orbital plumbing and maintenance on the EXPRESS racks, which are used for storing research experiments. She then continued with station upkeep tasks and inspected the station’s cupola, or “window to the world.”

Moghbeli was joined by ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen and JAXA Flight Engineer Satoshi Furukawa for eye exams. Furukawa had earlier conducted research on solid combustion in the Kibo Laboratory Module, which aims to improve fuel efficiency and fire safety both in space and on Earth.

Another NASA astronaut, Loral O’Hara, along with Mogensen and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, worked on spacesuit maintenance. They replaced batteries and installed restraint straps and helmet lights in preparation for upcoming U.S. spacewalks in October.

Space gardening was also on the agenda, with Mogensen harvesting the final round of Arabidopsis plants as part of the Plant Habitat-03 investigation. This experiment aims to understand how plant adaptations in microgravity can transfer to future generations.

Overall, the busy schedule of the Expedition 69 crew demonstrates their commitment to scientific research and mission preparation. The ISS continues to serve as a valuable platform for international collaboration in space exploration.

Източници:
– The International Space Station (ISS) – NASA
– НАСА – Национална администрация по аеронавтика и изследване на космоса
– Европейска космическа агенция (ESA)
– Японска агенция за аерокосмически изследвания (JAXA)
– Роскосмос – Руската космическа агенция

By Габриел Бота

Свързани Post

наука

Тасманийският тигър: Учените възстановяват РНК от изчезнало животно

Септември 24, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Космическият кораб Osiris-Rex ще се върне на Земята с проби от Bennu

Септември 24, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Енигмата на лунния лед: Разкриване на произхода

Септември 24, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Тасманийският тигър: Учените възстановяват РНК от изчезнало животно

Септември 24, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Космическият кораб Osiris-Rex ще се върне на Земята с проби от Bennu

Септември 24, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Енигмата на лунния лед: Разкриване на произхода

Септември 24, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Мисията OSIRIS-REx на НАСА ще донесе проба от астероид у дома

Септември 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари