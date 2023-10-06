Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Природният център Kerry Wood ви кани да станете свидетели на грандиозното годишно слънчево затъмнение

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 6, 2023
Природният център Kerry Wood ви кани да станете свидетели на грандиозното годишно слънчево затъмнение

The Kerry Wood Nature Centre is hosting a special event to observe the upcoming annual solar eclipse. This rare phenomenon occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, creating a shadow on the Earth’s surface. With the right equipment, it is possible to safely view the Sun as the Moon partially blocks its light.

According to NASA, this particular eclipse is an annular solar eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth during its orbit. As a result, the Moon appears smaller than the Sun and does not fully cover it. Instead, it creates a captivating sight of a dark disk atop a larger, bright disk, forming a ring-like shape around the Moon.

The solar eclipse will take place on the morning of Saturday, October 14. This event offers Red Deer a unique opportunity to witness a solar eclipse, which will be the best view the city has had in several years.

Join the Kerry Wood Nature Centre for this memorable event and witness the beauty and wonder of the annual solar eclipse. Be sure to bring the necessary equipment to safely observe the eclipse and enjoy this extraordinary celestial event.

Определения:
– Solar Eclipse: A phenomenon that occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, causing a temporary shadow on Earth’s surface.
– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a ring-like shape around the Moon.

Източници:
– Kerry Wood Nature Centre
– НАСА

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

наука

Ново предложение за улавяне на неуловимия фотонен пръстен от черни дупки

Октомври 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Астрономите откриват мистерията на подравняването на новите с галактическия джет в M87

Октомври 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Значението на биохимията и органичната химия за разбирането на живота

Октомври 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Ново предложение за улавяне на неуловимия фотонен пръстен от черни дупки

Октомври 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Астрономите откриват мистерията на подравняването на новите с галактическия джет в M87

Октомври 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Значението на биохимията и органичната химия за разбирането на живота

Октомври 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Астрономите изследват TRAPPIST-1 b, за да разберат наблюденията на екзопланети

Октомври 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари