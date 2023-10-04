Градски живот

Древна ДНК открита във фосилни костенурки на 6 милиона години

Октомври 4, 2023
Scientists have discovered traces of ancient DNA within the fossil bones of a 6-million-year-old extinct turtle. This finding suggests that genetic material can remain preserved for much longer than previously thought.

The fossil was found along the Caribbean coast of Panama and belonged to a species of turtle in the Lepidochelys genus, which still exists today in the form of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and Olive ridley sea turtles. Although the exact species of the fossil is uncertain, it is believed to be a newly discovered extinct species.

In a recent study, researchers discovered “nucleus-like” internal structures within the preserved bone cells, called osteocytes, of the turtle. As the nucleus is the organelle that houses DNA in cells, the team conducted a test for the presence of genetic material, which yielded a positive result. This previously has only been reported in two dinosaur fossils.

While this is strong evidence of the presence of DNA in the turtle’s bone cells, it is not definitive proof. To confirm the finding, the researchers would need to directly identify and sequence the DNA. The oldest DNA that has been fully recovered and sequenced comes from a 1.2 million-year-old mammoth, making the presence of DNA in a 6-million-year-old turtle even more remarkable.

The discovery challenges conventional understanding of biomolecular preservation, as it suggests that genetic material can persist for millions of years, even in warmer environments that are not ideal for preserving DNA.

Studying the genetics of the ancient Lepidochelys turtle could provide valuable insights into its evolutionary history. Currently, very little is known about the species, and understanding their genetic makeup may help in conservation efforts for their living counterparts.

The research, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, demonstrates the potential for DNA preservation in specimens from lower latitudes, further expanding our knowledge of biomolecular preservation.

Източници:
– Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology (source article)
– Смитсонов институт за тропически изследвания

