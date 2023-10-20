Учени откриха, че тектонична активност причинява най-голямото земетресение на Марс

NASA’s InSight lander detected a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on Mars, which is the largest quake ever recorded on the planet. Previous theories suggested that meteorite impacts caused these “marsquakes,” but the absence of an impact crater led scientists to conclude that the quake was caused by tectonic activity within Mars’ interior. This finding provides a deeper understanding of the planet’s geological processes.

The discovery challenges the idea that Mars is geologically inactive. While Earth’s earthquakes are generated by the movement of tectonic plates, Mars has a single solid plate, and yet there are still active faults on the planet. Mars is gradually shrinking and cooling, which creates motion within the crust, resulting in quakes.

The earthquake’s epicenter was determined to be in the Al-Qahira Vallis region in the southern hemisphere of Mars. It released more energy than all the other marsquakes detected by InSight combined. Initially, the seismic signature of the quake resembled that of two previous meteorite impacts detected by the lander. However, further analysis and a search for surface features ruled out an impact as the cause.

This discovery has important implications for future missions to Mars. Understanding Martian seismic activity is crucial for human exploration of the planet. While this particular quake would not have catastrophic effects on Earth, it highlights the need to study and plan for potential seismic hazards when sending humans to Mars.

This finding also contributes to unraveling the geological history and evolution of Mars. With a better understanding of seismic activity on the planet, scientists can gain insights into its interior structure and how it has transformed over time.

Източници:

– Geophysical Research Letters

– NASA InSight mission