Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Най-голямото сеизмично събитие на Марс не е причинено от удар на метеорит, твърдят учени

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 18, 2023
Най-голямото сеизмично събитие на Марс не е причинено от удар на метеорит, твърдят учени

An international team of scientists has determined that the largest seismic event ever recorded on Mars in 2022 was not the result of a meteorite impact, but rather enormous tectonic forces within the planet’s crust. The quake, with a magnitude of 4.7, was detected by NASA’s InSight lander on May 4, 2022, and caused vibrations to resonate through Mars for at least six hours.

The discovery of this seismic event provides valuable insights into the geological activity of Mars. Tectonic forces, similar to those on Earth, are responsible for shaping the planet’s surface. By studying these forces, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the planet’s interior and its evolution over time.

The InSight lander, which has been operating on Mars since 2018, is equipped with a seismometer designed to detect and measure seismic activity. This instrument has allowed scientists to accurately measure the size and location of the seismic event, providing important data for further analysis.

Previously, it was believed that meteorite impacts were the primary cause of seismic activity on Mars. However, this latest discovery challenges that assumption and highlights the complex and dynamic nature of the planet.

Further research is needed to fully understand the tectonic activity on Mars and its implications for the planet’s past and future. The study of seismic events, along with other geological data collected by the InSight lander, will continue to provide valuable insights into the inner workings of Mars.

Източници:

– NASA’s InSight Lander: https://mars.nasa.gov/insight

– International Team of Scientists: No URL available

By Габриел Бота

Свързани Post

наука

Древните диаманти осветяват формирането и еволюцията на земните континенти

Октомври 18, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Огненият пръстен: пръстеновидно слънчево затъмнение в Албакърки, Ню Мексико

Октомври 18, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Нови открития в Стоунхендж и отвъд него разкриват древни тайни

Октомври 18, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Древните диаманти осветяват формирането и еволюцията на земните континенти

Октомври 18, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Огненият пръстен: пръстеновидно слънчево затъмнение в Албакърки, Ню Мексико

Октомври 18, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Нови открития в Стоунхендж и отвъд него разкриват древни тайни

Октомври 18, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Красотата на небето: Звездно парти в резервата Hanle Dark Sky

Октомври 18, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари