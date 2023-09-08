Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Нови прозрения разкриват потенциал за по-добри литиево-серни батерии

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 8, 2023
Нови прозрения разкриват потенциал за по-добри литиево-серни батерии

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory have made significant progress in improving lithium-sulfur batteries, a promising technology that offers advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-sulfur batteries can store two to three times more energy, are more affordable due to the abundance and low cost of sulfur, and do not rely on critical resources like cobalt and nickel.

However, the short lifetime of lithium-sulfur batteries has hindered their widespread adoption. The dissolution of sulfur from the cathode during discharge leads to performance decline over time. In a previous study, scientists at Argonne developed a catalyst that minimized this sulfur loss problem. While the catalyst showed promise, its exact atomic-scale working mechanism remained unknown.

Through their latest research, scientists at Argonne have uncovered the reaction mechanism that occurs in the presence of the catalyst. The catalyst facilitates the formation of dense nanoscale bubbles of lithium polysulfides on the cathode surface. These lithium polysulfides prevent sulfur loss and performance decline, leading to more stable and longer-lasting batteries.

Characterization techniques, including synchrotron X-ray beams and a newly invented technique to visualize the electrode-electrolyte interface at the nanoscale, were critical in understanding the reaction mechanism. The team’s discovery not only provides insights into improving lithium-sulfur batteries but also opens doors for research on other next-generation batteries.

With this breakthrough, the future of lithium-sulfur batteries appears brighter, offering a more sustainable and eco-friendly solution for the transportation industry.

Източници:

  • Argonne National Laboratory: Research News
  • Nature: “Visualizing interfacial collective reaction behaviour of Li–S batteries” (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06326-8)

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

Устойчиви квантови изображения: Премахване на шума от квантовите изображения

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries пуска XRISM и SLIM на ракетата H-IIA F47

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Бъдещето на космическите изследвания: наука, устойчивост и по-лесен достъп

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

Технологии

Играчът открива проблем, за да притежава космическа станция Starfield: Ключът

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Устойчиви квантови изображения: Премахване на шума от квантовите изображения

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Elon Musk Suggests Twitter’s Value Has Dropped by 90% After Acquisition

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Статии

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Addresses Whether Elder Scrolls 6 Will Be Xbox Exclusive

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари