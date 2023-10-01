Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Една нишка от микроРНК управлява паметта на Т-клетките при разпознаването на туморни клетки, открива проучване

ByРобърт Андрю

Октомври 1, 2023
Една нишка от микроРНК управлява паметта на Т-клетките при разпознаването на туморни клетки, открива проучване

A team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has uncovered the role of a single microRNA strand, known as let-7, in regulating the ability of T-cells to recognize and remember tumor cells. Published in Nature Communications and supported by the National Institutes of Health, this research sheds light on the mechanisms behind cancer-fighting immunotherapies and could pave the way for improved cancer treatments.

In the study, led by Leonid Pobezinsky and Elena Pobezinskaya, the researchers describe how T-cells play a vital role in the immune system. These white blood cells are responsible for fighting pathogens and abnormal cells, such as tumor cells. When T-cells encounter foreign antigens, they activate and transform into killer T-cells, attacking the invaders.

After the battle, most killer T-cells die, but a few survive and transform into memory cells. These memory cells remember what the antigen looked like and remain on alert for future invasions. This process is similar to how vaccines work. By exposing the body to weakened pathogens, vaccines generate memory cells that can quickly respond if the pathogen reenters the body.

However, the researchers wanted to understand the precise mechanisms by which T-cells form these memories. They discovered that let-7, a small piece of microRNA present in memory cells, plays a crucial role. The more let-7 a cell has, the less likely it is to be tricked by cancerous tumor cells. This allows T-cells to fight cancer and remember the appearance of cancerous cells.

The significance of this finding lies in the potential to enhance immunotherapies. By understanding how let-7 is regulated during treatment, researchers could enhance the memory and capabilities of the body’s immune system. Memory cells, which possess stem-cell-like features, can live for many years and provide long-lasting protection against cancer and other diseases.

Lead author Alexandria Wells emphasizes the translational impact of this research, expressing excitement about the fundamental insights gained and the potential for future immunotherapies. Investigating the regulation of let-7 during treatment could open up new avenues for cancer research and treatment.

Sources: Nature Communications | University of Massachusetts Amherst

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

Китай проучва идеята за лунни пещери за защита на астронавтите

Октомври 1, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Испанската мисия ANSER: Революционизиране на наблюдението на Земята с CubeSats

Октомври 1, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Фосил на древен паяк дава представа за миналото на Австралия

Октомври 1, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Една нишка от микроРНК управлява паметта на Т-клетките при разпознаването на туморни клетки, открива проучване

Октомври 1, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Китай проучва идеята за лунни пещери за защита на астронавтите

Октомври 1, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Испанската мисия ANSER: Революционизиране на наблюдението на Земята с CubeSats

Октомври 1, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Фосил на древен паяк дава представа за миналото на Австралия

Октомври 1, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари