Seismologists have long been intrigued by two enigmatic blobs residing deep within the Earth’s mantle—one beneath Africa and the other under the South Pacific. These massive, dense structures have puzzled scientists for decades. However, recent research suggests that these blobs may be remnants of a monumental collision that took place billions of years ago.

Scientists now believe that these blobs could be evidence of a cataclysmic event during our planet’s early history—the collision between Earth and a celestial body known as Theia. This collision, believed to have occurred in the planet’s infancy, may have been responsible for the creation of our moon.

While the exact nature of these blobs and their origin is still a matter of scientific debate, this new hypothesis offers a fascinating insight into Earth’s deep interior. Further studies and advancements in technology will be crucial in unraveling the mysteries held within these continent-sized anomalies.

Често задавани въпроси:

В: Какво представляват петната в земната мантия?

A: The blobs are dense structures located deep within the Earth’s mantle, one beneath Africa and the other under the South Pacific.

Q: What is their possible origin?

A: Scientists hypothesize that these blobs may be relics of a colossal collision between Earth and a celestial object called Theia.

Q: When did this collision occur?

A: The collision is believed to have taken place during the early stages of Earth’s formation.

Q: Could this collision have created the moon?

A: Yes, according to the hypothesis, this collision between Earth and Theia may have led to the formation of our moon.

Въпрос: Какви допълнителни изследвания са необходими?

A: Scientists need to conduct further studies and use advanced technology to gain a better understanding of these blobs and their significance in the Earth’s history.

Източници:

– Scientific American: [scientificamerican.com](https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/unusual-blobs-deep-inside-earth-have-a-startling-origin/)

– National Geographic: [nationalgeographic.com](https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/how-did-moon-form-earths-deep-interior-holds-clues)