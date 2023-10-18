Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Учени предлагат нов закон на природата, който разширява еволюцията

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 18, 2023
Учени предлагат нов закон на природата, който разширява еволюцията

Scientists and philosophers have proposed a sweeping new law of nature that goes beyond Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. In their new law, they argue that the principles of evolution apply not only to biological species but also to various other phenomena at different scales.

Darwin’s theory, outlined in his 1859 book “On the Origin of Species,” revolutionized scientific thought by presenting the idea that species change over time through the acquisition of advantageous traits. Now, 164 years later, a group of nine experts proposes that Darwin’s theory is just one manifestation of a broader phenomenon that spans from atoms to planets and beyond.

This new law of nature encompasses biological evolution but also includes phenomena at the atomic, mineral, planetary, and stellar levels. It suggests that the basic principles of evolution, such as adaptation, selection, and variation, are universal and apply to all systems across scales.

The scientists and philosophers behind this proposal believe that their new law could have profound implications for understanding the natural world. By recognizing the broader applicability of evolution, they seek to provide a unified framework for studying various complex systems, from the way elements interact to the formation of celestial bodies.

This proposal builds on Darwin’s groundbreaking work, expanding it to encompass a much wider range of phenomena. It underscores the interconnectedness of the natural world and highlights the similarities in the processes that govern different systems.

With this new law, scientists hope to unlock new insights into the fundamental workings of nature, paving the way for advancements in various scientific disciplines and potentially leading to practical applications in fields such as medicine, technology, and environmental conservation.

Източници:
– “On the Origin of Species” by Charles Darwin
– Various scientific articles and research papers on evolution and related topics.

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

наука

Д-р Алън Стърн ще лети в космическата мисия на Virgin Galactic

Октомври 19, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Откриването на седиментни равнини в марсиански хаотични терени предоставя улики за древни водоносни хоризонти

Октомври 19, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Биоразградимите пластмаси може да не са решението за защита на водния живот

Октомври 19, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Д-р Алън Стърн ще лети в космическата мисия на Virgin Galactic

Октомври 19, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Откриването на седиментни равнини в марсиански хаотични терени предоставя улики за древни водоносни хоризонти

Октомври 19, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Биоразградимите пластмаси може да не са решението за защита на водния живот

Октомври 19, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Изследователи откриват молекулярен механизъм за активиране на имунния отговор

Октомври 19, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари