Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Изкуственият интелект може да революционизира мозъчната хирургия, казва водещ неврохирург

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 28, 2023
Изкуственият интелект може да революционизира мозъчната хирургия, казва водещ неврохирург

Brain surgery using artificial intelligence (AI) could become a reality within the next two years, leading to safer and more effective procedures, according to a prominent neurosurgeon. Trainee surgeons are currently utilizing AI technology to learn to perform more precise keyhole brain surgery. Developed at University College London (UCL), the AI system can identify small tumors and critical structures, such as blood vessels, located in the center of the brain.

Brain surgery requires extreme precision, as even a slight error could have fatal consequences. It is crucial to avoid damaging the pituitary gland, which is the size of a grape and controls the body’s hormones. Consultant neurosurgeon Hani Marcus of the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery explains that finding the right balance is crucial: “If you go too small with your approach, then you risk not removing enough of the tumor. If you go too large, you risk damaging these really critical structures.”

The AI system has analyzed over 200 videos of pituitary surgery and, in just 10 months, has reached a level of experience that would take a human surgeon 10 years to gain. The system’s capabilities offer significant advantages to surgeons. Mr. Marcus states, “Surgeons like myself – even if you’re very experienced – can, with the help of AI, do a better job to find that boundary than without it. You could, in a few years, have an AI system that has seen more operations than any human has ever or could ever see.”

The potential of AI in healthcare is recognized by the UK government, which considers it a “game-changer.” AI could enhance outcomes and productivity in healthcare, according to AI government minister Viscount Camrose. The collaboration between UCL, engineers, clinicians, and scientists at the Wellcome / Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Centre for Interventional and Surgical Sciences aims to revolutionize healthcare in the UK with the help of AI.

Източници:
– Лондонски университетски колеж

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

Пръстените на Сатурн може да са произлезли от масивен сблъсък между луни, показват суперкомпютърни симулации

Септември 29, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Китайската мисия Chang'e-6 за събиране на лунни проби от далечната страна на Луната

Септември 29, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Последната суперлуна за 2023 г. ще освети нощното небе

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Пръстените на Сатурн може да са произлезли от масивен сблъсък между луни, показват суперкомпютърни симулации

Септември 29, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Китайската мисия Chang'e-6 за събиране на лунни проби от далечната страна на Луната

Септември 29, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Последната суперлуна за 2023 г. ще освети нощното небе

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Мисията Euclid е изправена пред технически предизвикателства, но остава оптимистична

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари