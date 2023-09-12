Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Оптичното устройство предлага безопасно елиминиране на патогени върху повърхности

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 12, 2023
Оптичното устройство предлага безопасно елиминиране на патогени върху повърхности

Researchers from Osaka University have developed an optical device using aluminum nitride that can generate deep-ultraviolet (UV) light to effectively eliminate pathogens on surfaces. The device operates using a process called “second harmonic generation,” which combines two photons of visible light to create a single photon with twice the energy and frequency in the deep-UV range.

Most transparent materials do not allow photons to interact with each other, but the nonlinear properties of aluminum nitride enable the efficient occurrence of second harmonic generation in a waveguide less than one micron wide. The researchers utilized precise crystal orientation control, borrowing techniques from semiconductor processing, to fabricate the device and generate deep-UV light within a narrow range that can kill germs while being mostly safe for humans.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on excimer lamps or LEDs emitting deep-UV light directly, this new device offers improved efficiency and longer lifetimes. It addresses the concern of exposing human cells to harmful UV light wavelengths. The researchers aim to further develop and refine the technology to create compact and energy-efficient commercial devices for deep-UV disinfection.

This breakthrough offers promising potential in combatting the spread of disease-causing pathogens, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By providing a safe and effective means of surface disinfection, this optical device may contribute to creating cleaner and healthier environments.

Източник: Университет в Осака

By Вики Ставропулу

Свързани Post

наука

По-безопасна алтернатива на CRISPR: Японски изследователи разработват нова техника за редактиране на гени с по-малко нежелани мутации

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Победителите в астрономическия фотограф на 2023 г

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Руски и американски астронавти се скачват с Международната космическа станция на фона на напрежението около Украйна

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

Статии

Екипажът на Експедиция 69 посрещнат на борда на Международната космическа станция

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Статии

Всички рангове на Valorant: Изчерпателно ръководство

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
Технологии

Правителството съветва Apple и Google да отхвърлят опасни приложения за заеми

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Технологии

Предварителните поръчки за серия iPhone 15 се разпродават бързо, периодът на изчакване се увеличава

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари