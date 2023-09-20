Ново проучване разкрива, че свръхмасивните черни дупки поглъщат храна по-бързо от очакваното

A recent study conducted by Northwestern University has challenged previous assumptions about the eating habits of supermassive black holes. While it was previously believed that black holes consume their food slowly, new simulations indicate that they actually devour it at a much faster rate.

The study, soon to be published in The Astrophysical Journal, utilized high-resolution 3D simulations to investigate the behavior of spinning black holes. Researchers found that these black holes twist the surrounding space-time, causing the gas in the accretion disk to be ripped apart. This results in the formation of inner and outer subdisks, with the black hole first consuming the inner ring and then being refilled by debris from the outer subdisk.

Contrary to previous theories that suggested this process takes hundreds of years, the simulations showed that it actually occurs in a matter of months. This finding has important implications for understanding the behavior of quasars, which are some of the brightest objects in the night sky. Quasars are known to suddenly flare up and then vanish without explanation, and the new study provides a potential explanation for this drastic behavior.

The lead researcher, Nick Kaaz from Northwestern University, explained that classical accretion disk theory cannot account for the rapid variations observed in quasars. However, the simulations conducted in this study suggest that the destruction and replenishment of the inner regions of the disk could explain these variations.

The key insight from the study is that previous assumptions about the alignment of the accretion disk with the black hole’s rotation were mistaken. The simulations revealed that the region surrounding the black hole is much more turbulent than previously thought. The gas dynamics, magnetic fields, and general relativity of black holes were taken into account in the simulations, providing a more accurate model of their behavior.

The tearing and feeding process occurs in a region where the black hole’s twisting of space-time competes with friction and pressure within the disk. This results in the inner and outer disks colliding, leading to the inner disk being devoured by the black hole. The gravity of the black hole then pulls gas from the outer region to refill the inner region, completing the cycle.

This study not only sheds light on the eating habits of supermassive black holes but also provides insights into the behavior of quasars. With further research, scientists may be able to better understand the mechanisms responsible for the dramatic variations observed in these cosmic phenomena.

