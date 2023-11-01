Откриването на Jörmungandr walhallaensis разкрива тайните на древните морски гущери

A groundbreaking discovery in North Dakota has shed light on the evolution of ancient marine lizards and provided valuable insights into late Cretaceous North America’s geologic history. Recently identified and named Jörmungandr walhallaensis, this new species of mosasaur, a large carnivorous aquatic lizard, acts as a transitional link between two well-known mosasaurs. The fossil remains, found near Walhalla, North Dakota, have revealed intriguing details about the mosasaurs’ aquatic adaptations and lineage.

Jörmungandr walhallaensis, measuring a colossal 24 feet long, roamed the oceans approximately 80 million years ago. This species displays traits that bridge the gap between more primitive and advanced mosasaurs. Scientists have drawn comparisons, likening the appearance of Jörmungandr to a Komodo dragon with flippers, emphasizing its unique characteristics.

The first mosasaur was discovered over two centuries ago, predating the word “dinosaur.” However, numerous questions surrounding these ancient sea lizards still remain unanswered. One particularly intriguing aspect is the evolution of flippers and the transition to a fully aquatic lifestyle. Researchers speculate that this occurred at least three times, possibly more. Another question pertains to their relationship to monitor lizards and snakes. Unraveling the evolutionary connections between different groups of mosasaurs is an ongoing puzzle, and the identification of Jörmungandr walhallaensis contributes another valuable piece to the broader scientific picture.

The fossilized remains of this new mosasaur species were unearthed in 2015 during an excavation in northeastern North Dakota. The find included a nearly complete skull, jaws, cervical spine, and several vertebrae. Detailed analysis and surface scanning unveiled a mosaic of features resembling Clidastes, a smaller and more primitive mosasaur, and Mosasaurus, a massive creature that reached lengths of nearly 50 feet and cohabitated with Tyrannosaurus rex. Estimates suggest Jörmungandr walhallaensis reached a length of around 24 feet. In addition to flippers and a shark-like tail, it had distinctive “angry eyebrows” caused by a bony ridge on its skull and a slightly shorter tail compared to its body.

The discovery of Jörmungandr walhallaensis provides crucial evolutionary insights and contributes to our understanding of the geologic timeframe in which these creatures existed. Clint Boyd, co-author and representative from the North Dakota Geological Survey, explains that expanding our knowledge of the geographic and temporal timeline enhances our understanding of these remarkable marine reptiles.

With each new find, we inch closer to comprehending the diverse forms and relationships of mosasaurs. Jörmungandr walhallaensis holds a special place in this narrative, unlocking secrets hidden within the ancient ocean depths and igniting scientific curiosity.

FAQ

What is Jörmungandr walhallaensis?

Jörmungandr walhallaensis is a recently discovered species of mosasaur, a large aquatic lizard that lived 80 million years ago during the late Cretaceous period. It serves as a transitional link between two well-known mosasaur species and provides critical insights into their evolutionary history.

Where was Jörmungandr walhallaensis found?

The Jörmungandr walhallaensis fossil remains were discovered near Walhalla, North Dakota.

What are some unique features of Jörmungandr walhallaensis?

Jörmungandr walhallaensis measured approximately 24 feet in length and displayed features reminiscent of both primitive and advanced mosasaurs. These included flippers, a shark-like tail, distinctive “angry eyebrows,” and a slightly shorter tail compared to its body.

How does the discovery of Jörmungandr walhallaensis contribute to scientific knowledge?

By studying Jörmungandr walhallaensis, scientists gain insights into the evolution, adaptations, and lineage of mosasaurs. The findings help piece together the complex relationship between different groups of mosasaurs and deepen our understanding of late Cretaceous North America’s geologic history.

What other questions remain about mosasaurs?

Despite significant progress, many questions about mosasaurs remain unanswered. Researchers are still exploring how mosasaurs evolved flippers and transitioned to a fully aquatic lifestyle. They are also investigating the mosasaurs’ relationship to monitor lizards and snakes and seeking to understand the interconnections among different mosasaur species.