Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Ново квантово откритие тласка напред полупроводниковата технология

ByВики Ставропулу

Октомври 26, 2023
Scientists at Columbia University have made a groundbreaking discovery in the realm of quantum physics and chemistry. They have found a superatomic material, called Re₆Se₈Cl₂, which acts as a semiconductor and allows for ultra-fast electron travel. This material has the potential to revolutionize semiconductor technology.

Traditionally, silicon-based semiconductors have been the standard in electronics. However, the research team at Columbia University has found that in Re₆Se₈Cl₂, excitons (quantum states formed by absorbed energy) pair with phonons (energy-carrying quasiparticles) to create a new quasiparticle called the acoustic exciton-polaron. This quasiparticle allows for faster and more efficient transport of electrons compared to traditional silicon-based semiconductors.

The researchers have compared the behavior of electrons in silicon to the fable of the hare and the tortoise. Electrons in silicon can move quickly but are hindered by excessive bouncing and lack of progress. In contrast, the acoustic exciton-polaron in Re₆Se₈Cl₂ moves forward steadily without losing kinetic energy, similar to the tortoise in the fable.

This groundbreaking discovery has the potential to significantly advance semiconductor technology. The acoustic exciton-polarons in Re₆Se₈Cl₂ have been shown to travel several micrometers in less than a nanosecond, and they can be controlled with light rather than electricity. Theoretically, these quasiparticles could cover more than 25 micrometers in femtoseconds, making them one million times faster than electrons in silicon.

While Re₆Se₈Cl₂ may not be suitable for commercial processors due to the rarity of rhenium, the researchers believe that similar capabilities can be found in combinations of other elements. This discovery opens up new possibilities for the development of more efficient and advanced technologies in electronics and computing.

This breakthrough not only expands our understanding of superatomic semiconductors but also paves the way for future advancements in semiconductor technology. The potential applications of this discovery are vast, and it has the potential to shape the future of electronics and computing.

Често задавани въпроси (често задавани въпроси)

Какво е полупроводник?

A semiconductor is a material that has properties between those of a conductor and an insulator. It can conduct electricity under certain conditions.

What is Re₆Se₈Cl₂?

Re₆Se₈Cl₂ is a superatomic material composed of rhenium, selenium, and chlorine. It has been discovered to have semiconductor properties.

How does Re₆Se₈Cl₂ differ from traditional silicon-based semiconductors?

Re₆Se₈Cl₂ allows for faster and more efficient electron transport compared to silicon-based semiconductors due to the formation of a new quasiparticle called the acoustic exciton-polaron.

What are the potential applications of this discovery?

This discovery has the potential to revolutionize semiconductor technology and advance electronics and computing. It could lead to the development of more efficient and advanced technologies in various fields.

Is Re₆Se₈Cl₂ commercially viable?

Re₆Se₈Cl₂ includes the rare chemical element rhenium, which limits its commercial viability. However, the research team believes that combinations of other elements can be used to find semiconductors with similar capabilities.

