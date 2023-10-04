Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Първичното огледало за гигантския телескоп Магелан е почти завършено

ByВики Ставропулу

Октомври 4, 2023
The seventh and final primary mirror segment for the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is set to be constructed, bringing the project closer to completion. The mirror, measuring 27.5 feet in diameter and standing two stories tall, will undergo a cooling process over the next three months before being prepared for the telescope. This four-year fabrication process will provide the GMT with the necessary number of mirror segments to complete its 4,155-square-foot light collecting surface, making it the world’s largest and most challenging optics ever produced.

The Giant Magellan Telescope will be the first extremely large telescope to have its primary mirror array completed. With its light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution, the telescope is expected to make groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of astronomy. According to Rebecca Bernstein, the GMT’s chief scientist, the telescope’s capabilities will allow researchers to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution. This will be crucial in determining a planet’s composition, the presence of liquid water, and the potential for life.

Buell Jannuzi, director of Steward Observatory and head of the Department of Astronomy, expressed excitement over the nearing completion of this groundbreaking observatory and emphasized the significant impact it will have on future discoveries.

Източници:

– Irish Tech News (no URL provided, source of quotes and additional information)

