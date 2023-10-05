Нова парадигма на съвременния живот в Даполи: село Индрадану

PPROM Developers, a reputable real estate company, has recently launched Indradhanu Village, the largest bungalow township project in the serene town of Dapoli, Maharashtra. With a spacious area of 12.5 acres, Indradhanu Village aims to redefine modern living by seamlessly blending urban conveniences with the tranquillity of nature.

Designed to provide residents with a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle in a peaceful environment, Indradhanu Village offers a variety of elegantly designed 1, 2, and 3 BHK bungalows. Each bungalow is thoughtfully created, featuring spacious rooms and beautiful garden spaces that maximize natural light and ventilation.

Nestled amidst lush greenery and meticulously maintained landscapes, Indradhanu Village is a haven away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The township is equipped with a clubhouse, a swimming pool, a gymnasium, and a dedicated children’s play area, allowing residents to engage in recreational activities within their community.

Security is a top priority in Indradhanu Village, with a secure gated community that provides 24×7 security and CCTV surveillance. Additionally, the township adheres to Vastu principles, promoting positivity and harmony within homes.

Indradhanu Village goes beyond just providing housing, offering an impressive range of amenities that enhance residents’ lives. The township features wellness facilities such as a gazebo and an open gym for relaxation and well-being. It also ensures safety and peace of mind through ambulance services and a well-equipped first-aid kit. For those leading an active lifestyle, there is a jogging track on the premises. Convenience is also prioritized, with everyday amenities designed for residents’ ease.

Ar. Sandeep Naresh Joshi, the director and founder of PPROM Group of Companies, envisions Indradhanu Village as a vibrant living experience. He emphasizes the careful attention paid to every detail in the design, ensuring that residents can enjoy a harmonious and colorful lifestyle.

As Dapoli continues to attract individuals seeking a peaceful lifestyle, Indradhanu Village emerges as the prime choice for those looking to call this tranquil paradise home. With its expansive landscapes, thoughtful design, modern amenities, and commitment to residents’ well-being, Indradhanu Village sets a new standard for residential living in Dapoli.

Източници:

– PPROM Developers