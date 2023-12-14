Optimizing Observations of Transiting Exoplanet Atmospheres

Observing the atmospheres of transiting exoplanets using high-resolution spectroscopy can yield valuable insights into their compositions. However, achieving high-quality observations requires making trade-offs. A recent study sought to determine the optimal compromise between maximizing signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and minimizing spectral smearing.

Researchers modeled real transit events using observations from the VLT/CRIRES+ at Paranal Observatory. They created four hypothetical scenarios and simulated each observation with variations in time resolution. Removing telluric and stellar lines, they analyzed the data using the SYSREM algorithm and cross-correlation with model templates.

The study found that the detection significance of the planetary signal varied continuously based on the time resolution. Longer exposures, with fewer captures, resulted in higher SNR due to reduced overheads and higher photon collection. However, these longer exposures also led to increased spectral smearing caused by the changing radial velocity of the planet.

Conversely, shorter exposures captured more snapshots of the transit, minimizing spectral smearing. However, this came at the cost of lower SNR due to reduced photon collection.

The research highlights the need to carefully balance the trade-offs between SNR and spectral smearing in order to optimize observations of exoplanet atmospheres. Depending on the scientific goals and instrument capabilities, researchers must determine the most effective time resolution for their observations.

Future studies may explore additional factors, such as the impact of instrumental limitations, observing conditions, and target characteristics. By refining our understanding of optimizing observations, we can gather more precise data on the atmospheres of transiting exoplanets and unlock further insights into these otherworldly worlds.