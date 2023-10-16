Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Нов подход към усъвършенствана електроника и съхранение на данни с фероелектричество

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 16, 2023
Нов подход към усъвършенствана електроника и съхранение на данни с фероелектричество

A recent study conducted by researchers from Flinders University and UNSW Sydney has explored the use of switchable polarization in a new class of silicon compatible metal oxides. These findings have the potential to pave the way for the development of advanced electronic devices, including high-density data storage, ultra-low energy electronics, flexible energy harvesting, and wearable devices.

The research focused on the observation of nanoscale intrinsic ferroelectricity in thin films of magnesium-substituted zinc oxide. This property, similar to magnetism, is characterized by permanent electric polarization resulting from electric dipoles with oppositely charged ends. The ability to switch the polarization between different states makes these materials highly valuable for technological applications, such as fast nano-electronic computer memory and low-energy electronic devices.

This study is significant because it introduces a new class of silicon-compatible metal oxides with wurtzite crystal structures, offering simpler materials for advanced devices. The researchers believe that these findings have important implications for the development of new technology.

Traditionally, this property has been found in complex perovskite oxides that are challenging to integrate into semiconductor manufacturing processes due to strict processing requirements. However, the new class of metal oxides discovered in this study provides a potential solution to this challenge.

This research opens up possibilities for the advancement of electronic devices and data storage by harnessing the power of ferroelectricity. It paves the way for the development of more efficient and versatile technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

Източници:
– Haoze Zhang et al, Robust Switchable Polarization and Coupled Electronic Characteristics of Magnesium-Doped Zinc Oxide, ACS Nano (2023).
- Phys.org

By Габриел Бота

Свързани Post

наука

Лунният прах може да се използва за създаване на павирани пътища и площадки за кацане на Луната

Октомври 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Преобразуване на отпадъчни води в ценни химикали със слънчева светлина

Октомври 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Съзнателни ли са растенията? Ново проучване оспорва идеята за „дървета-майки“

Октомври 16, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Лунният прах може да се използва за създаване на павирани пътища и площадки за кацане на Луната

Октомври 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Преобразуване на отпадъчни води в ценни химикали със слънчева светлина

Октомври 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Съзнателни ли са растенията? Ново проучване оспорва идеята за „дървета-майки“

Октомври 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Откриване на радостта от боулдеринга: гледна точка на неатлет

Октомври 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари