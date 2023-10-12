Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

ImageTech Lab на SFU придобива нова технология за напредък в изследванията на мозъка

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 12, 2023
ImageTech Lab на SFU придобива нова технология за напредък в изследванията на мозъка

The ImageTech Lab at Simon Fraser University (SFU), located at Surrey Memorial Hospital, has recently acquired new technology that will greatly enhance brain research and our understanding of brain injuries and diseases. The lab has installed the state-of-the-art TRIUX™ neo, which allows researchers to access the latest high-density magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology. This is the first facility in Western Canada to house both MEG and 3T whole-body high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology.

The addition of the TRIUX™ neo expands the lab’s capabilities for performing advanced scans on both adults and children. The MEG provides highly detailed information about brain activity, enabling researchers to study a range of brain disorders and diseases including epilepsy, autism, mental illness, brain injuries, tumors, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

The new technology will be particularly beneficial for researchers from SFU’s Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology (INN). The MEG will be used in conjunction with MRI scans to establish baseline data on brain function and structure. This data will help researchers gain a better understanding of the genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors that influence the onset, progression, and symptoms of dementia.

The TRIUX™ neo also offers internal helium recyclers, reducing costs and aligning with SFU’s sustainability goals. This technology eliminates the need to continuously refill helium by circulating it in a closed cycle.

With the implementation of the new MEG technology, SFU’s ImageTech Lab has become a world-class clinical research facility. Researchers now have unparalleled opportunities to observe the brain in action and make significant strides in the treatment of brain disorders and diseases.

Source: Simon Fraser University’s ImageTech Lab, Surrey Memorial Hospital

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

наука

Мисията на НАСА за изследване на мистериозния метален астероид, 16 Psyche

Октомври 12, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Ново проучване открива връзка между прекомерното време пред екрана и проблемите с психичното здраве

Октомври 12, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Извеждане на интензивността на горския пожар чрез кварцова луминесценция

Октомври 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

ImageTech Lab на SFU придобива нова технология за напредък в изследванията на мозъка

Октомври 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Мисията на НАСА за изследване на мистериозния метален астероид, 16 Psyche

Октомври 12, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Ново проучване открива връзка между прекомерното време пред екрана и проблемите с психичното здраве

Октомври 12, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Извеждане на интензивността на горския пожар чрез кварцова луминесценция

Октомври 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари