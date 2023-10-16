Катализатори Geminal Atom: Революционизиране на фармацевтичното и фино химическо производство

Pharmaceutical and fine chemical manufacturing have long faced environmental challenges such as high carbon emissions, air pollution, and wastewater contamination. However, a breakthrough development by the National University of Singapore (NUS) offers a promising solution. Heterogeneous geminal atom catalysts (GACs) have the potential to reduce the environmental impact of these industries while improving efficiency and appealing to environmentally-conscious companies.

GACs, emerging from NUS laboratories, are transformative catalysts that introduce unprecedented levels of atomic-level precision to chemical reactions. Published in the esteemed scientific journal Nature, the research behind GACs involved close collaboration between NUS researchers and international partners. This collaboration highlights the global significance of this catalytic breakthrough.

Traditional catalysts used in these industries posed challenges such as high production costs, metal contamination, and complex recovery and reuse processes. GACs address these challenges head-on. Their unique structural design, housing two strategically positioned copper ions, allows for enhanced efficiency in chemical reactions and reduces the amount of activation energy required for each process.

Polymeric carbon nitride (PCN) acts as a critical supporting structure for GACs, further amplifying their capabilities. GACs are dynamic entities, flexing molecular muscles during chemical reactions to bridge reactants and facilitate the formation of chemical bonds. This dynamic quality enables GACs to engage in cross-coupling reactions with exceptional efficacy, requiring less energy and promoting the creation of valuable chemical compounds.

GACs outperform their traditional counterparts in real-world chemical reactions. For example, GACs have shown the ability to increase the yield of dutasteride, a drug used to treat prostate conditions, from 53% to 62%. GACs also exhibit stability and reusability, enduring consecutive cycles of reactions without detectable loss of copper ions. This stability and reusability significantly reduce waste and environmental contamination.

The adoption of GACs offers significant environmental benefits, including a substantial reduction in carbon footprint. Pharmaceutical manufacturers can potentially reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by adopting GACs, aligning with global environmental goals and significantly decreasing the overall environmental impact of these industries.

GACs pave the way for a more sustainable future in chemical manufacturing. Researchers envision creating a diverse library of GACs tailored to specific applications, revolutionizing chemical production through greener and more efficient alternatives to traditional methods. This vision not only allows industries to meet their environmental obligations but also enables them to thrive in a market that increasingly values sustainability.

In conclusion, heterogeneous geminal atom catalysts represent a new era in pharmaceutical and fine chemical manufacturing. With their ability to mitigate environmental risks, streamline production processes, and enhance reaction efficiency, GACs intertwine environmental stewardship and sustainable production practices. They offer a path towards a future characterized by sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, transforming the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries for the better.

Източници:

– Journal Reference:

Xiao Hai, Yang Zheng, Qi Yu, Na Guo, Shibo Xi, Xiaoxu Zhao, Sharon Mitchell, Xiaohua Luo, Victor Tulus, Mu Wang, Xiaoyu Sheng, Longbin Ren, Xiangdong Long, Jing Li, Peng He, Huihui Lin, Yige Cui, Xinnan Peng, Jiwei Shi, Jie Wu, Chun Zhang, Ruqiang Zou, Gonzalo Guillén-Gosálbez, Javier Pérez-Ramírez, Ming Joo Koh, Ye Zhu, Jun Li, Jiong Lu. Geminal-atom catalysis for cross-coupling. Nature, 2023; DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06529-z