Потенциалът на древните протеини: нов подход за справяне с антибиотичната резистентност

In the ongoing battle against antibiotic resistance, researchers in the field of molecular de-extinction have recently made a groundbreaking discovery that offers a fresh perspective on combatting this global health crisis. Led by University of Pennsylvania bioengineering professor César de la Fuente, the team is harnessing the power of machine learning and innovative molecular techniques to find novel antibiotics.

Antibiotics have undoubtedly revolutionized modern medicine, saving countless lives from once-deadly diseases. However, the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria presents a significant threat to public health. Recognizing the urgent need for new approaches, de la Fuente turned to machine learning to teach computers how to innovate at the molecular level. In a pioneering study published in 2018, the team successfully utilized artificial intelligence to develop a new antibiotic that proved effective in combating bacteria in mice.

Building upon this initial success, the researchers delved even further by exploring ancient proteins extracted from our extinct ancestors. By examining peptides in the proteome of species such as Neanderthals and Denisovans, they aimed to identify potential molecules with anti-infective properties. Employing machine learning models, the team developed a predictive algorithm capable of pinpointing peptides from archaic humans that could serve as effective antibiotics.

To validate their findings, de la Fuente’s team employed a technique called solid phase chemical synthesis. This approach involves using robotic technology to create peptides one amino acid at a time. Once synthesized, these peptides were exposed to bacteria in laboratory settings to evaluate their efficacy in eliminating clinically relevant strains. The researchers were able to identify several peptides with potent antibacterial properties, effectively eradicating bacteria in petri dishes and animal models.

One notable discovery was a peptide called “neanderthalin-1,” derived from Neanderthals. Although it does not possess standalone antibiotic capabilities, de la Fuente and his team plan to use neanderthalin-1 and other peptides as templates for further research in the development of new anti-microbial drugs.

This exciting breakthrough in the field of molecular de-extinction opens up new avenues for addressing antibiotic resistance. By leveraging ancient proteins and cutting-edge technologies, scientists are uncovering promising leads in the pursuit of effective antibiotics. While challenges remain, these findings offer hope for combatting antibiotic-resistant bacteria and safeguarding public health.

Въпроси и Отговори

What is molecular de-extinction?

Molecular de-extinction involves studying and extracting genetic material from extinct species to gain insights into their biology and potential applications in fields such as medicine.

Why is antibiotic resistance a concern?

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria and other microbes develop mechanisms to evade the effects of antibiotics, rendering them ineffective in treating infections. This poses a significant threat to public health as infections become harder to treat.

How does machine learning contribute to this research?

Machine learning algorithms enable computers to analyze vast amounts of data and identify patterns or make predictions. In the context of antibiotic research, machine learning helps identify potential peptides or molecules that could serve as effective antibiotics.

Какво представляват пептидите?

Peptides are small chains of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. They have various functions in living organisms and can potentially exhibit antibacterial properties.

Could this research lead to the revival of extinct species?

While the focus of this research is not on reviving whole organisms, it explores the use of extinct species to mine for beneficial proteins and peptides. The goal is to find molecules that could be used in the development of new antibiotics or other anti-microbial drugs.