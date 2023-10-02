Using data-driven methodologies and machine learning, researchers have uncovered a fascinating “freedom of design” in molecular structures. This breakthrough could revolutionize the field of molecular design and drug discovery. The study, titled “Freedom of Design in Chemical Compound Space: Towards Rational in Silico Design of Molecules with Targeted Quantum-Mechanical Properties,” was recently published in the prestigious journal Chemical Science.

Traditionally, exploring the vast space of molecules and materials has been challenging due to the complex relationships between molecular structures and their physicochemical properties. However, this research has revealed weak correlations in quantum-mechanical properties of small molecules, providing a newfound flexibility or “freedom of design” in chemical compound space.

According to Professor Alexandre Tkatchenko from the University of Luxembourg, understanding these complex relationships is crucial for rational molecular design. This knowledge would not only allow us to explore and characterize the molecular space more effectively but also enable the targeted design of molecules with specific properties.

To investigate this flexibility, the researchers used Pareto multi-property optimization to search for molecules with desired properties. They found unexpected paths through chemical space, connecting different molecules with structural and compositional changes. This highlighted the freedom to design and discover molecules with specific property values.

The implications of this research are significant for the fields of molecular design and computational drug discovery. The “freedom of design” concept challenges the current paradigm and encourages the exploration of new approaches. Additionally, the combination of these insights with advanced machine learning techniques could pave the way for high-throughput screening of novel molecules customized for specific applications.

The research team utilized the high-performance computing resources of the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility. This DOE Office of Science user facility supported their computational analysis.

This groundbreaking research demonstrates the potential for data-driven methodologies and machine learning to unlock the “freedom of design” in molecular structures. It has the potential to reshape the future of drug discovery and molecular design, offering new possibilities for targeted and efficient development of molecules with desired properties.

справка:

– “Freedom of design” in chemical compound space: towards rational in silico design of molecules with targeted quantum-mechanical properties, Leonardo Medrano Sandonas, Johannes Hoja, Brian G. Ernst, Álvaro Vázquez-Mayagoitia, Robert A. DiStasio, Jr, and Alexandre Tkatchenko, Chemical Science, DOI: 10.1039/D3SC03598K