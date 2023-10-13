Градски живот

Пътуването до астероида на психиката: Какво трябва да знаете

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 13, 2023
The launch of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to the asteroid belt has been delayed due to poor weather conditions. Scientists are eager to explore the asteroid Psyche, which may be a metallic object and possibly the core of a baby planet.

The launch is scheduled for Friday at 10:19 a.m. Eastern time from Kennedy Space Center. The spacecraft will be carried by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. You can watch the launch live on NASA TV and the agency’s YouTube channel.

There is an instantaneous launch opportunity each day, and Friday’s weather forecast shows an 85 percent chance of a successful liftoff. The mission needs to be launched by October 25 to ensure the spacecraft can reach the asteroid.

Psyche, named after the Greek goddess of the soul, was discovered in 1852. Observations over the years have suggested that Psyche is different from other asteroids in the region between Mars and Jupiter. It appears to be made mostly of metal, but recent measurements indicate it may also contain rock or empty space.

The Psyche spacecraft will use Mars’ gravity as a slingshot in May 2026 to propel itself towards the asteroid. It is expected to reach Psyche in August 2029 after traveling 2.2 billion miles. The spacecraft will spend at least 26 months in orbit around the asteroid, conducting various studies and using a variety of instruments.

