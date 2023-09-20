Удивителна нова мозайка от лунната повърхност, разкрита от НАСА

NASA recently shared a breathtaking new mosaic of the lunar surface on its Instagram page. The mosaic, titled “Moonlight Sonata,” was created using images captured by two Moon orbiting cameras – the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam.

According to the space agency, the mosaic provides an aerial view of the lunar surface, showcasing hues of black, white, and grey. Shackleton Crater, located in the lower right portion of the image, is particularly notable. The detailed imagery from ShadowCam allows viewers to observe the permanently shadowed areas within the crater’s interior floor and walls. In contrast, the sunlit areas, such as the rim and flanks of the crater, are captured by the LROC.

NASA shared a brief description of the mosaic on Instagram along with the image. The post, which has garnered nearly 250,000 likes since its posting 12 hours ago, has received a plethora of comments from amazed viewers. Many expressed their awe at the stunning view, while others praised NASA for its work.

One user inquired about a prominent white circle within the mosaic, which NASA identified as Shackleton Crater. The engaging post generated various reactions, ranging from fascination to admiration.

This latest Instagram share is another example of NASA’s ability to captivate and educate its audience with stunning visuals of space and celestial bodies. The space agency’s consistent engagement on social media platforms like Instagram allows it to connect with people worldwide and foster interest in space exploration.

Sources: NASA Instagram

Определения:

1. Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) – an instrument aboard the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft designed to capture high-resolution images of the Moon’s surface.

2. ShadowCam – a NASA instrument onboard the Korea Aerospace Research Institute spacecraft called Danuri, responsible for capturing detailed imagery of the Moon’s shadowed areas.

3. Shackleton Crater – a large impact crater located near the lunar south pole, known for its permanently shadowed regions.