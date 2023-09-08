Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Ракета SLS се счита за „недостъпна“ от служители на НАСА, разкрива правителствен доклад

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 8, 2023
A recent report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has revealed that senior NASA officials consider the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to be “unaffordable” at current cost levels. The report raises concerns about the transparency of the program’s ongoing costs and highlights a lack of clarity regarding which officials made these claims.

NASA spokespersons have not yet commented on the report.

However, the GAO report acknowledges that NASA recognizes the need to improve the affordability of the SLS program. NASA’s plan to address this issue includes efforts to stabilize the flight schedule, increase efficiencies, encourage innovation, and adjust acquisition strategies to reduce cost risk.

The SLS rocket is a crucial component of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to establish a base on the moon and conduct further exploratory and scientific missions. Although the first test launch of the SLS, known as Artemis I, was successful, the program has faced criticism from government watchdogs for contracting issues, cost overruns, and a lack of transparency.

The GAO report suggests that NASA should develop a cost baseline to capture production costs for missions using the SLS Block I rocket. However, NASA has not fully implemented this recommendation, according to the report.

As of now, around $12 billion has been spent in the development of the SLS rocket, and NASA has requested over $11 billion in its recent budget proposal to support the program for the next four years.

The report calls attention to the need for NASA to address the affordability of the SLS program and improve transparency in order to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Източници:
– US Government Accountability Office (GAO) Report
– NASA spokespersons

