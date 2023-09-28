Градски живот

Умопомрачително изображение на галактика Сомбреро, заснето от телескопа Хъбъл

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 28, 2023
NASA’s Hubble Telescope has once again amazed us with its incredible capabilities by capturing a stunning image of the Sombrero Galaxy, located over 28 million light-years away from Earth. The image, shared by NASA on Instagram, displays the galaxy in various hues of blue, green, orange, and red.

The Sombrero Galaxy, with a diameter of 50,000 light-years, is half the size of our own Milky Way galaxy. Experts believe that a massive black hole may be present at its center, potentially surpassing the mass of our Sun. The image reveals the red edges, yellow-green rings, and light blue center of the galaxy, with stars and other galaxies scattered across the frame.

The Hubble Telescope, named after renowned astronomer Edwin Hubble, has been orbiting Earth since its launch in 1990. It has been instrumental in tracing the evolution and formation of galaxies, detecting supermassive black holes within galaxies, and mapping the presence of dark matter in the universe. Through advancements and additions of new instruments, Hubble has made over 1.5 million observations.

The image of the Sombrero Galaxy was captured by a collaboration between the Hubble Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope. While Hubble focused on visible light, resulting in the mesmerizing colors in the image, Spitzer contributed by capturing the different hues.

NASA’s Hubble Telescope continues to push the boundaries of our understanding of outer space, providing us with extraordinary images that showcase the wonders of the universe.

