Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

НАСА и SpaceX стартират амбициозна мисия за тестване на система за комуникация в дълбокия космос

ByРобърт Андрю

Октомври 14, 2023
НАСА и SpaceX стартират амбициозна мисия за тестване на система за комуникация в дълбокия космос

NASA and Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have teamed up with SpaceX on a mission to target a metal-rich asteroid and demonstrate a new laser-based transmission system for deep space communication. The mission, called the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) project, launched on board SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The DSOC project aims to take optical communications beyond lunar distances to deep space. By using lasers and detectors, the system promises to deliver higher rates of data delivery compared to traditional radio and microwave links. This advancement in communication technology will allow for more information to be transmitted back to Earth from space, similar to the shift from cable internet to fiber optics.

One of the main challenges with optical communications is the need for precise pointing of the system. Unlike conventional radio antennas, the DSOC system requires pinpoint accuracy to target Earth with highly sensitive detectors that count individual particles of light called photons. Additionally, weather conditions, such as dense clouds, can affect signal quality, requiring data signals to be encoded to counteract signal fading.

Despite these challenges, optical communications offer several advantages, including a direct line of sight, specific wavelengths and directions, and the ability to transmit covert and sensitive communications. The DSOC technology demonstrated in this mission will be used in future missions, such as the Artemis program, which aims to return to the moon’s orbit and surface.

This mission represents an important step in improving communication capabilities for deep space exploration and demonstrates the potential of optical communications for future interplanetary missions.

Източници: Декриптиране

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

Аерозоли в Хималайския регион: ключов двигател на изменението на климата

Октомври 14, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Открийте своя път в наблюдението с Астрономическата лига

Октомври 14, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Скорошното образуване на звезди възпрепятства точното измерване на звездните маси на галактиките с висока z

Октомври 14, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Аерозоли в Хималайския регион: ключов двигател на изменението на климата

Октомври 14, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Открийте своя път в наблюдението с Астрономическата лига

Октомври 14, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА и SpaceX стартират амбициозна мисия за тестване на система за комуникация в дълбокия космос

Октомври 14, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Скорошното образуване на звезди възпрепятства точното измерване на звездните маси на галактиките с висока z

Октомври 14, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари