Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Компанията на окръг Ланкастър помага на НАСА да приземи капсулата с проба от астероид

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 27, 2023
Компанията на окръг Ланкастър помага на НАСА да приземи капсулата с проба от астероид

Weaver Industries, a company based in Denver, Lancaster County, played a crucial role in the successful landing of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule carrying a precious sample of an asteroid. The capsule landed safely in the Utah Desert, thanks in part to the heat shield created by Weaver Industries. The heat shield protected the capsule during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere after traveling billions of miles in extreme temperatures. Without the shield, the capsule would have burned up upon entry.

The team at Weaver Industries, led by President Jim Weaver, worked tirelessly to turn raw materials, including graphite, into the heat shield. Jim Weaver credits the hard work and dedication of his team members for the successful outcome of the mission. The completion of the heat shield for the OSIRIS-REx capsule marks another extraterrestrial test conducted by Weaver Industries. They have previously created heat shields for Mars rovers as well.

Weaver Industries, originally founded as a wooden pattern company in 1954 by Harold Weaver, has expanded its capabilities over the years. The company has taken on various projects with NASA, showcasing its expertise and contributing to important missions. In addition to their involvement in the aerospace industry, Weaver Industries also serves the electronics and solar industries, among others.

The successful landing of the capsule not only represents a monumental achievement for NASA but also fills the team at Weaver Industries with immense pride. The sample collected from the asteroid has the potential to unravel mysteries about our solar system. With their continued dedication and expertise, Weaver Industries will undoubtedly play an important role in future space exploration endeavors.

Източници:
– [Източник 1]
– [Източник 2]

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

наука

Необичайно червено сияние озарява небето

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Проучване на възможността за убежище от лунна лава

Септември 27, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Нова карта на Зеландия разкрива уникална геоложка история

Септември 27, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Необичайно червено сияние озарява небето

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Проучване на възможността за убежище от лунна лава

Септември 27, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Нова карта на Зеландия разкрива уникална геоложка история

Септември 27, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА издава искане за предложения за превозно средство за деорбита, което да върне Международната космическа станция обратно на Земята

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари