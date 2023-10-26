Медиите не успяват да обърнат внимание на въздействието върху околната среда на маските за лице за еднократна употреба

According to Dr. Anaïs Augé, the first author of the study, the way in which the media reported on masks significantly influenced people’s mask-wearing choices during the pandemic. The term ‘masks’ was often used to refer to disposable face masks, while ‘face-coverings’ were associated with homemade or shop-bought material masks. The media also tended to use ‘mask’ when discussing mandatory wearing, while ‘face-covering’ was used when there was an element of choice.
Despite scientific discussions on the safety and reusability of face-coverings, newspapers largely neglected to convey this information to the public. Dr. Morwenna Spear, a materials scientist, emphasized that little attention was given to the environmental concerns associated with single-use masks, even in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The research team believes that newspapers have played a role in promoting the use of single-use masks and have contributed to the increase in waste generated. The study highlights the need for more responsible reporting that considers the environmental impact of different mask options and encourages the adoption of reusable face-coverings.
This study was part of the Arts and Humanities Research Council project led by Prof. Nathan Abrams, which aimed to understand the factors influencing consumer choices and behaviors regarding facemasks. The project emphasized the responsible disposal of masks and the importance of media messaging in influencing public motivation and decision-making.
Overall, the review underscores the media’s missed opportunity to address the environmental consequences of single-use facemasks and raise awareness among the public. It calls for a more comprehensive approach to reporting that takes into account sustainability considerations and enables individuals to make informed choices to protect both public health and the environment.
Често задавани въпроси (често задавани въпроси)
1. Why did the media predominantly focus on single-use surgical masks in their reporting?
The media’s preference for single-use surgical masks in their reporting was likely influenced by the U.K. government’s use of the term ‘masks’ to refer to masks used by health professionals. This terminology choice may have shaped the media’s narrative around mask-wearing during the pandemic.
2. Did the media adequately address the environmental impact of single-use masks?
No, the media largely failed to report on the environmental concerns associated with single-use masks. Despite scientific discussions on the safety and reusability of face-coverings, little attention was given to the waste management and sustainability aspects of different mask options.
3. What were the key findings of the review conducted by the Bangor University team?
The review found that newspapers predominantly favored single-use surgical masks in their reporting but did not adequately address their environmental impact. This influenced people’s mask-wearing choices during the pandemic and contributed to an increase in waste generated.
4. What is the role of responsible disposal in the context of mask usage?
Responsible disposal of masks is crucial to mitigate the environmental impact of single-use masks. Proper disposal ensures that masks do not end up in landfills or contribute to pollution, thereby safeguarding the environment.
5. What should be the focus of future media reporting on mask-wearing?
Future media reporting should give greater attention to the environmental consequences of different mask options and promote the adoption of reusable face-coverings. It should provide a more comprehensive understanding of the sustainability aspects, enabling individuals to make informed choices that protect both public health and the environment.