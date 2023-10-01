Градски живот

LHASA 2.0 на НАСА печели наградата за софтуер на годината за анализ на свлачища

Октомври 1, 2023
NASA’s Earth Sciences Division at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland has been awarded the Software of the Year (SOY) Award for their development of the Landslide Hazard Assessment for Situational Awareness (LHASA) version 2.0. LHASA is a data-driven software tool designed to provide situational awareness for rainfall-triggered landslide hazard events around the world.

The SOY Award is NASA’s highest commendation for software excellence, and it is presented annually to software that significantly enhances the agency’s mission performance. This is only the second time in the past 17 years that a team from Goddard has won the award.

LHASA incorporates landslide data from around the world into a machine-learning framework, allowing it to estimate the relative probability of a landslide occurrence. The tool provides hazard estimates on a global scale, enabling improved awareness and facilitating disaster planning and response. It can be used by government agencies, relief organizations, emergency responders, and insurers.

Dalia Kirschbaum, director of the Earth Sciences Division, expressed excitement about the recognition for LHASA’s scientific and technological achievements. She hopes that regional communities will use the model to better understand landslide hazards in their areas.

LHASA is available as free and open-source software on the Landslides @ NASA website. Users can access the software, report landslides, view and obtain relevant source data, and learn more about NASA’s landslide modeling efforts. The tool aims to assist various stakeholders in disaster readiness and response.

– NASA.gov (https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/nasa-software-of-the-year-award-winner-provides-landslide-insights)
– Landslides @ NASA (https://landslides.nasa.gov/)

