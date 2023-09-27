Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Японският Moon Sniper е на път да демонстрира прецизно кацане

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 27, 2023
Японският Moon Sniper е на път да демонстрира прецизно кацане

Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), also known as the “Moon Sniper,” is currently on its way to the Moon after performing a second-period adjustment maneuver. The spacecraft, which cost $100 million to develop, is on a mission to demonstrate a precision landing on the lunar surface.

SLIM was launched on September 7 from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. To conserve fuel, it is taking a long, circuitous route to the Moon. It will take several months for SLIM to reach lunar orbit and then spend a month circling the Moon before attempting its precision landing near the Shioli crater on the Moon’s near side. The spacecraft is expected to land within 100 meters of its target site by February 2024.

One of the primary goals of the SLIM mission is to test advanced optical and image processing technology. Japan aims to become the fifth country to safely land on the lunar surface and the first to do so with such precision. After landing, SLIM will analyze the composition of olivine rocks near the landing site to gather clues about the Moon’s origin.

Despite previous setbacks, including two failed lunar landing attempts in the last year, Japan remains committed to advancing its capabilities in space exploration and lunar science. SLIM’s mission represents a significant step forward for Japan in its pursuit of lunar exploration and scientific research.

Източници:

– Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM)
– Tanegashima Space Center

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

наука

Астронавтът на НАСА и руските космонавти се завръщат на Земята след продължителен престой в космоса

Септември 27, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Мигриращите гърбати китове се държат игриво с водорасли

Септември 27, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Ново откритие хвърля светлина върху антиматерията

Септември 27, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Астронавтът на НАСА и руските космонавти се завръщат на Земята след продължителен престой в космоса

Септември 27, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Мигриращите гърбати китове се държат игриво с водорасли

Септември 27, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Ново откритие хвърля светлина върху антиматерията

Септември 27, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Ново изследване потвърждава, че гравитацията влияе върху антиматерията по същия начин като материята

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари