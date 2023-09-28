Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Микропластмаси, открити в облаците и тяхното въздействие върху климата

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 28, 2023
Микропластмаси, открити в облаците и тяхното въздействие върху климата

Researchers in Japan have confirmed that microplastics, defined as plastic particles under 5 millimeters, are present in clouds. This discovery suggests that microplastics may be affecting the climate in ways that are not yet fully understood. The study, published in Environmental Chemistry Letters, involved collecting water samples from the mists that shroud the peaks of Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama. The samples were then analyzed using advanced imaging techniques to determine their physical and chemical properties.

The researchers found that the airborne microplastics contained nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber, ranging in size from 7.1 to 94.6 micrometers. Each liter of cloud water contained between 6.7 to 13.9 pieces of plastic. Of particular concern was the abundance of “hydrophilic” or water-loving polymers, which suggests that these particles play a significant role in rapid cloud formation and, subsequently, climate systems.

Lead author Hiroshi Okochi of Waseda University warned that if the issue of plastic air pollution is not addressed proactively, it may have irreversible and serious environmental consequences in the future. Microplastics that reach the upper atmosphere degrade when exposed to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

The transport mechanisms of microplastics have remained unclear, but this study provides new insights into their presence in cloud water. Additionally, emerging evidence suggests that microplastics have a range of impacts on human health, including effects on heart and lung health, cancer risks, and widespread environmental harm.

This research further emphasizes the urgent need to address the issue of microplastic pollution and its potential consequences for both the environment and human well-being.

Източници:
– Писма по химия на околната среда
- Университет Васеда

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

Напрежението нараства между Индия и Китай заради мястото за кацане на Chandrayaan-3

Септември 29, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Разбиране на бисквитките и политиките за поверителност

Септември 29, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Членовете на екипажа на Експедиция 70 продължават работата си на борда на Международната космическа станция

Септември 29, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Напрежението нараства между Индия и Китай заради мястото за кацане на Chandrayaan-3

Септември 29, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Разбиране на бисквитките и политиките за поверителност

Септември 29, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Членовете на екипажа на Експедиция 70 продължават работата си на борда на Международната космическа станция

Септември 29, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Ужасяващият Megamonodontium mccluskyi, праисторически люк, открит в регионална Австралия

Септември 29, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари