Нови прозрения за произхода на гама-изблиците, разкрити от проучване на НАСА

In a recent study conducted by NASA, a team of scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the origins of gamma-ray bursts (GRBs). By observing an exceptionally bright GRB, known as GRB 230307A, using various space and ground-based telescopes, including NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, researchers have gained new insights into the remarkable phenomenon.

The study delved into the aftermath of a neutron star merger, which served as the source of the explosion responsible for the gamma-ray burst. Through the observations made by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, scientists were able to detect the presence of the chemical element tellurium in the remnants of the explosion. This discovery provides crucial information about the composition of the kilonova formed during the neutron star merger.

The lead author of the study, Andrew Levan, emphasized the significance of the James Webb Space Telescope’s contribution to advancing our understanding of element formation in the universe. By identifying the location of the neutron stars involved in the merger, the study revealed that they resided in a spiral galaxy approximately 120,000 light-years away from the merger site.

While kilonova events resulting from neutron star mergers are rare and challenging to observe, the findings of this study shed light on the nature and characteristics of these events. Moreover, the research offers strong evidence to support the long-standing hypothesis that heavy elements beyond iron are created through neutron star mergers.

This collaborative effort involving multiple telescopes both in space and on the ground allowed scientists to gather a wealth of information about GRB 230307A. The study’s findings highlight the transformative role of telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope and future instruments, such as the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, in enhancing our understanding of the universe, particularly by enabling the study of rare events like kilonovae and the elements they produce.

