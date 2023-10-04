Необходимостта от отговорно управление в космоса

In a world where satellite technology is becoming increasingly important for global communications, the need for responsible governance in space is more critical than ever before. As the number of satellites in orbit continues to rise, so does the potential for collision, debris, and damage to essential infrastructure. However, despite the growing concerns, there is a lack of clear regulations and guidelines for space traffic and debris removal.

The space industry has seen a significant increase in the number of satellites being launched into space. Between 2012 and 2022, the annual number of satellites launched went from around 150 to nearly 2,500. While many of these satellites naturally fall back to Earth and burn up in the atmosphere, a large percentage remains in orbit. Out of the 11,000 satellites currently in orbit, only 35% are operational.

This accumulation of satellites poses a significant risk for both active satellites and manned missions. Debris from satellites can break off and travel at high speeds, creating a cascade effect that can lead to further collisions. In order to avoid these collisions, active satellites often have to perform collision avoidance maneuvers. The International Space Station has had to dodge debris over 30 times in its history.

Furthermore, there are no agreed-upon regulations for lunar mining or extraterrestrial colonization. With countries like China, India, and Russia expressing interest in mining the Moon for precious minerals, there is a need for clear rules and guidelines to ensure responsible and sustainable practices.

It is essential for governments to take the lead in creating new regulations and protocols for space governance. The United Nations Summit of the Future, scheduled for next year in Indonesia, could serve as a platform for major discussions and decisions regarding the future of space. Responsible governance in space should prioritize the protection of the cosmic realm and the equitable benefits for all nations and peoples.

The voices of influential figures in the space industry, such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, should not be the sole driving force behind the decision-making process. The interests and beliefs of various indigenous communities and nations must be taken into account. Sacrificing a “space Greta” for social media debates is not the solution. Instead, it is crucial for governments to be brave enough to create new rules in space that respect the interests and values of all stakeholders.

