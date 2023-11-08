Ireland has made history by embarking on its maiden foray into space. The country is set to launch its first-ever satellite, EIRSAT-1 (Educational Irish Research Satellite 1), by the end of the month, marking a significant achievement for Irish scientists. The preparation for the launch has been in progress since 2017 when UCD scientists began working on this groundbreaking project.

Affectionately nicknamed ‘Spudnik’, the satellite will conduct three experiments once it reaches space. The efforts to make this mission possible were bolstered by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who signed crucial agreements with the European Space Agency last year to facilitate the launch. “Ireland has never had a satellite before. We are tremendously excited to reach this delivery milestone, which is a tribute to the hard work of the team, and the support of the university, the Irish Government, and Irish industry,” expressed Prof Lorraine Hanlon from UCD’s Centre for Space Research.

The final countdown to the launch is now underway, with the team preparing for the momentous event in California, USA. EIRSAT-1, after its departure from Irish shores, will make its way to the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, where it will be launched into orbit on November 29th.

The project’s estimated cost stands at €1.5 million, with the European Space Agency funding the launch. Additionally, the Irish Research Council, Science Foundation Ireland, and the Department of Enterprise have provided financial support. EIRSAT-1 is part of the esteemed ESA Academy’s Fly Your Satellite initiative, which equips students with training, mentorship from space experts, and hands-on guidance throughout the satellite project.

The launch of Ireland’s first satellite represents a significant milestone for the country’s scientific community and showcases its commitment to advancing space exploration and research. By venturing into the final frontier, Ireland has firmly established its presence in the space race and heralded a new era of possibilities for the nation.

FAQ

What is the name of Ireland’s first satellite?

Ireland’s first satellite is called EIRSAT-1 (Educational Irish Research Satellite 1), fondly known as ‘Spudnik’ by the project team.

Who funded the launch of the satellite?

The European Space Agency funded the launch of the satellite, while the Irish Research Council, Science Foundation Ireland, and the Department of Enterprise provided financial support.

What experiments will the satellite conduct in space?

EIRSAT-1 is scheduled to undertake three experiments in space, although the specific details of these experiments have not been disclosed.

What initiative is EIRSAT-1 part of?

EIRSAT-1 is part of the ESA Academy’s Fly Your Satellite initiative, which aims to offer university-level students training, mentorship, and practical experience in a professional satellite project.