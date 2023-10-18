Градски живот

наука

Индийският институт по астрофизика е домакин на първото звездно парти в резервата Hanle Dark Sky

ByРобърт Андрю

Октомври 18, 2023
The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) recently organized a unique event called the Star Party at the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve in Ladakh. This event brought together around 30 amateur astronomers from various parts of India to witness and capture the beauty of the night sky, free from light pollution.

Hanle, home to the IIA’s Indian Astronomical Observatory, is renowned for its pristine dark skies and favorable weather conditions, making it an ideal location for astronomical research and astrophotography. Spanning an area of approximately 1,073 square kilometers, the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve was designated by the Union Territory of Ladakh to combat light pollution and protect the region’s dark skies.

During the Star Party, participants had the opportunity to observe and photograph celestial phenomena that can only be seen from extremely dark locations like Hanle. These included the False Dawn and the Zodiacal Light. Despite the challenges posed by the high altitude, cold temperatures, and lack of oxygen, the participants expressed their excitement and satisfaction with the experience.

In addition to providing a platform for amateur astronomers, the Star Party also served as a learning opportunity for the local Astronomy Ambassadors. These ambassadors, trained by the IIA, are responsible for guiding astro-tourists and promoting astronomy-related tourism in the area. Attending the Star Party allowed them to enhance their knowledge and skills by interacting with leading amateur astronomers from the country.

The success of this inaugural Star Party has prompted the UT Ladakh administration to make it an annual event. By promoting the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve as a tourist destination, they aim to attract astronomy enthusiasts, thereby contributing to the economic development of the local villages.

Overall, the Star Party at the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve was a unique and successful event that brought together amateur astronomers, promoted astrophotography, and provided educational opportunities for local Astronomy Ambassadors.

Източници:
– Индийски институт по астрофизика (IIA)
– Съюзна територия Ладак

