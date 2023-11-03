Celestial Surprise: Lucy Spacecraft’s Astounding Encounter

When NASA’s Lucy spacecraft embarked on its mission to study Trojan asteroids, it never expected to stumble upon an unexpected celestial encounter. During a recent flyby of the small asteroid Dinkinesh, Lucy captured an astonishing revelation – a second asteroid, a moonlet, appeared on its radar, surprising engineers and scientists alike.

The Lucy spacecraft, which launched on October 16, 2021, conducted its first scheduled encounter with Dinkinesh on November 1, 2023. As Lucy came within 265 miles (425 kilometers) of Dinkinesh’s surface, a remarkable image captured by Lucy’s Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (L’LORRI) revealed that Dinkinesh is, in fact, a binary asteroid. The main asteroid measures approximately 0.5 miles (790 meters) wide, while its smaller counterpart spans about 0.15 miles (220 meters) in size.

The discovery of Dinkinesh’s binary nature was not entirely unexpected. Researchers had utilized infrared data from NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE), combined with the fluctuating data observed by Lucy’s instruments during its approach, to anticipate this finding. Nevertheless, the confirmation of Dinkinesh being a binary asteroid has stirred excitement among the scientific community.

Located in the inner Main Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter, Dinkinesh is one of the marvels that Lucy will explore during its mission. Lucy’s primary objective is to study Trojan asteroids – ancient remnants of the early solar system that cluster in two distinct “swarms” ahead and behind Jupiter along its orbit. These clusters, often referred to as “Jupiter’s children,” are a captivating subject of study for scientists.

As Lucy continues its journey, it has a series of planned flybys with various asteroids, offering a glimpse into the rich diversity of celestial bodies that reside in our solar system. Following the successful encounter with Dinkinesh, Lucy is now scheduled to explore “Donaldjohanson” on April 20, 2025, situated in the Main Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Често задавани въпроси (често задавани въпроси)

Q: What is a binary asteroid?

A: A binary asteroid refers to a system where two asteroids orbit around a common center of mass. The two asteroids may have similar sizes or distinctive size differences.

Q: What are Trojan asteroids?

A: Trojan asteroids are a collection of asteroids that share the same orbit as a planet, specifically Jupiter in this case. They are positioned in two groups called swarms, located ahead and behind Jupiter along its orbit.

Q: Why is the Lucy spacecraft named “Lucy”?

A: The Lucy spacecraft is named after the fossilized human ancestor discovered in Afar, Ethiopia in 1974. The skeleton was named Lucy after the paleontologist Donald Johanson played the Beatles’ song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” during the night of the discovery.

Sources: NASA (nasa.gov)