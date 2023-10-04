Изпълнителният директор на Impulse Space Том Мюлер за SpaceX, орбиталното маневриране и бъдещето на космическата логистика

In a recent interview with Space.com, Tom Mueller, the Founder and CEO of Impulse Space, reflected on his time at SpaceX, shared lessons learned from Elon Musk, and discussed the goals of his new venture in the in-space logistics services industry.

Mueller, a renowned aerospace engineer, was personally recruited by Elon Musk in 2002 to help kickstart SpaceX. As the company’s first employee, Mueller played a key role in the development of the Merlin rocket engine, which powers SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Falcon Heavy launcher.

In late 2020, Mueller left SpaceX to form Impulse Space, a California-based startup focused on providing precise orbital maneuvering vehicles for last-mile payload delivery in low Earth orbit (LEO). The company’s Mira spacecraft and propulsion systems are designed to deliver multiple payloads to customized orbits from a single launch, offering more flexibility and efficiency in orbital logistics.

Impulse Space’s first orbital mission, LEO Express-1, is scheduled for November 2022 aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-9 rideshare mission. The company is also planning a Mars mission with Relativity Space in 2026.

During the interview, Mueller shared that in the early days of SpaceX, very few people believed in the vision of reusable rockets and starships to Mars. He recalled the challenges of building the Falcon 1 rocket and the company’s near-bankruptcy. However, SpaceX’s perseverance paid off, and the Falcon 9 rocket is now recognized as the most reliable and cost-effective vehicle in history.

As the head of the design of the Falcon’s Merlin engine, Mueller highlighted the first launch of Falcon Heavy in 2018 and the first docking with the International Space Station as standout moments in his career. He emphasized the importance of these achievements in demonstrating the capabilities of SpaceX’s rocket technology.

When asked about his goals for Impulse Space, Mueller expressed his belief in the potential of SpaceX’s Starship but recognized its challenges in reaching higher energy orbits. Impulse Space aims to fill this gap by providing low-cost, efficient propulsive spacecraft that can facilitate travel to higher energy orbits in the inner solar system.

Mueller explained that Impulse Space’s role in orbital logistics is to offer customized placement of payloads in different orbits. With the ability to navigate 3D space and serve various altitudes, planes, and timing requirements, Impulse Space aims to provide optimal placement for each client’s payload. The company also has a strong focus on exploration beyond Earth, including missions to the moon and other planets.

In conclusion, Tom Mueller’s extensive experience at SpaceX and his new venture with Impulse Space demonstrate his commitment to advancing rocket propulsion and orbital maneuvering. With innovative technologies and a focus on customer-centric solutions, Impulse Space is poised to contribute to the future of in-space logistics.

– Rocket propulsion: The science and technology of propelling rockets or other spacecraft for space exploration or other applications.

– Orbital maneuvering: The act of changing the orbit of a spacecraft or satellite by using propulsion systems to adjust its speed and trajectory.

– Low Earth orbit (LEO): The region of space around Earth with an altitude between approximately 160 and 2,000 kilometers (100 and 1,240 miles).

– Propulsion: The action or process of driving or pushing forward, especially using a source of energy for motion or power.

- Space.com

– Impulse Space