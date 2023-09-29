Градски живот

наука

Разбиране на електронната динамика в течности с помощта на интензивни лазерни полета

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 29, 2023
In a recent study published in Nature Physics, researchers have shed light on the unique behavior of electron dynamics in liquids when exposed to intense laser fields. By employing high-harmonic generation (HHG) technique, which involves generating high-energy photons using intense laser fields, the team of scientists was able to probe electron dynamics in liquids and uncover the electron’s mean free path.

Electrons in liquids play a crucial role in various chemical processes, and understanding their behavior is essential for advancing our knowledge in areas such as biological processes and DNA damage. However, capturing the ultrafast electron movements within liquids has been a major challenge due to their extremely short timescales, on the order of attoseconds.

The researchers developed a specialized apparatus at ETH Zurich to study the interaction of liquids with intense lasers. They discovered that the maximum photon energy obtained through HHG in liquids was independent of the laser’s wavelength, indicating a unique behavior compared to gases and solids.

Further investigation revealed that the electron’s mean free path, which is the average distance an electron can travel before colliding with another particle, determined the maximum photon energy. The researchers were able to retrieve this quantity, known as the effective electron mean free path, from experimental data using an analytical model that accounted for electron scattering.

This study not only provides valuable insights into electron dynamics in liquids but also establishes HHG as a new spectroscopic tool for studying liquids. By gaining a deeper understanding of these ultrafast processes, scientists can advance research in fields such as chemistry, biology, and materials science.

Overall, this research opens new doors for studying electron behavior in liquids and paves the way for future studies on the dynamics of electrons in this important phase of matter.

Източници:
– Nature Physics: [DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02214-0]
– Дефиниции на термини:
– Photon: A particle of light responsible for electromagnetic force.
– DNA: Molecule carrying genetic instructions for development and functioning in organisms.

