Производство на последното огледало за гигантския телескоп Магелан

Last week, a significant milestone was reached in the manufacturing process of the Giant Magellan Telescope. The Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab at the University of Arizona initiated the baking of the seventh and final mirror for the telescope. This enormous mirror, weighing 20 tons and measuring 27.6 feet wide, will play a vital role in the telescope’s ability to capture light from distant celestial objects.

To manufacture the mirror, an oven heated the pool of optical glass to a scorching temperature of 2,130 degrees Fahrenheit. This initial step is crucial for creating a mirror of the highest quality. Following the heating process, the mirror will take four months to cool down. Technicians will then commence the meticulous grinding and polishing process, ensuring that the mirror’s surface achieves an outstanding precision, accurate to within one one-thousandth the width of a human hair.

The entire manufacturing process, from baking to completion, is estimated to span four years. Once finished, the mirror segment will be transported to the mountains of northern Chile, where it will join the other six mirror segments of the Giant Magellan Telescope. Currently, one of the existing six mirrors is being utilized to test the prototype of the telescope’s support structure.

With the completion of the Giant Magellan Telescope, astronomers will have a powerful tool at their disposal. Its combination of light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution will enable groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of astronomy. Rebecca Bernstein, the telescope’s chief scientist, expresses her excitement over the future capabilities of the telescope. She states that it will provide unique opportunities to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution, facilitating the exploration of their composition, the presence of liquid water, and the potential for life.

Overall, the completion of the final mirror for the Giant Magellan Telescope marks a significant step forward in astronomical research. Its construction and capabilities hold promising prospects for unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

Определения:

– Optical glass: Glass specifically formulated for use in lenses, prisms, and other optical components.

– Precision: The quality of being accurate, exact, and careful in execution or performance.

– Light-gathering power: The ability of a telescope to collect and concentrate light from distant celestial objects.

Източници:

– University of Arizona’s Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab

– Rebecca Bernstein, Chief Scientist of the Giant Magellan Telescope